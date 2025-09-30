Nashville Predators assign 5 players to Milwaukee; Preseason roster now down to 28 players

As the preseason draws to a close on Saturday, the Nashville Predators have made five more cuts to their roster, narrowing the total down to 28 players.
Forwards Jake Lucchini and Navrin Mutter; defensemen Kevin Gravel and Jordan Oesterle; and goaltender Matt Murray have all been reassigned to the Milwaukee Admirals and will report to the team's upcoming training camp.
Gravel recorded an assist, Mutter logged a fight, and Murray made 12 saves on 12 shots in the Predators' 5-0 win over the Panthers. Murray also saw action in the Predators' 4-1 loss to the Lightning, allowing a goal on three shots.
Mutter, Gravel and Lucchini all played the majority of last season in Milwaukee, but earned call-ups to Nashville. Oesterle played 15 games last season with the Predators, but did not suit up with the Admirals. Murray played the entirety of last season in Milwaukee.
The Predators roster is now down to 6 forwards, 10 defensemen and two goaltenders. Defenseman Nicolas Hague is out for 4-6 weeks due to a lower body injury and forward Luke Evangelista is not rostered as he is still in contract negotiations.
Forwards
9 Filip Forsberg
25 Joakim Kemell
36 Cole Smith
40 Fedor Svechkov
44 Brady Martin
47 Michael McCarron
49 Reid Schaefer
56 Erik Haula
58 Michael Bunting
68 Zachary L'Heureux
71 Matthew Wood
77 Luke Evangelista
81 Jonathan Marchessault
89 Ozzy Wiesblatt
90 Ryan O'Reilly
91 Steven Stamkos
Defenseman
8 Andreas Englund
20 Justin Barron
24 Spencer Stastney
37 Nick Blankenburg
41 Nicolas Hague
48 Nick Perbix
50 Tanner Molendyk
59 Roman Josi
76 Brady Skjei
83 Adam Wilsby
Goaltenders
29 Justus Annunen
74 Juuse Saros