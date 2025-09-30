Nashville Predators assign 5 players to Milwaukee; Preseason roster now down to 28 players

As the preseason draws to a close on Saturday, the Nashville Predators have made five more cuts to their roster, narrowing the total down to 28 players.

Forwards Jake Lucchini and Navrin Mutter; defensemen Kevin Gravel and Jordan Oesterle; and goaltender Matt Murray have all been reassigned to the Milwaukee Admirals and will report to the team's upcoming training camp.

Gravel recorded an assist, Mutter logged a fight, and Murray made 12 saves on 12 shots in the Predators' 5-0 win over the Panthers. Murray also saw action in the Predators' 4-1 loss to the Lightning, allowing a goal on three shots.

Mutter, Gravel and Lucchini all played the majority of last season in Milwaukee, but earned call-ups to Nashville. Oesterle played 15 games last season with the Predators, but did not suit up with the Admirals. Murray played the entirety of last season in Milwaukee.

The Predators roster is now down to 6 forwards, 10 defensemen and two goaltenders. Defenseman Nicolas Hague is out for 4-6 weeks due to a lower body injury and forward Luke Evangelista is not rostered as he is still in contract negotiations.

Nashville Predators updated preseason roster

Forwards

9 Filip Forsberg

25 Joakim Kemell

36 Cole Smith

40 Fedor Svechkov

44 Brady Martin

47 Michael McCarron

49 Reid Schaefer

56 Erik Haula

58 Michael Bunting

68 Zachary L'Heureux

71 Matthew Wood

77 Luke Evangelista

81 Jonathan Marchessault

89 Ozzy Wiesblatt

90 Ryan O'Reilly

91 Steven Stamkos

Defenseman

8 Andreas Englund

20 Justin Barron

24 Spencer Stastney

37 Nick Blankenburg

41 Nicolas Hague

48 Nick Perbix

50 Tanner Molendyk

59 Roman Josi

76 Brady Skjei

83 Adam Wilsby

Goaltenders

29 Justus Annunen

74 Juuse Saros