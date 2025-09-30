    • Powered by Roundtable

    Nashville Predators assign 5 players to Milwaukee; Preseason roster now down to 28 players

    Jack Williams
    Sep 30, 2025, 19:40
    Jack Williams
    Sep 30, 2025, 19:40
    Updated at: Sep 30, 2025, 19:40

    As the preseason draws to a close on Saturday, the Nashville Predators have made five more cuts to their roster, narrowing the total down to 28 players. 

    Forwards Jake Lucchini and Navrin Mutter; defensemen Kevin Gravel and Jordan Oesterle; and goaltender Matt Murray have all been reassigned to the Milwaukee Admirals and will report to the team's upcoming training camp. 

    Gravel recorded an assist, Mutter logged a fight, and Murray made 12 saves on 12 shots in the Predators' 5-0 win over the Panthers. Murray also saw action in the Predators' 4-1 loss to the Lightning, allowing a goal on three shots. 

    Mutter, Gravel and Lucchini all played the majority of last season in Milwaukee, but earned call-ups to Nashville. Oesterle played 15 games last season with the Predators, but did not suit up with the Admirals. Murray played the entirety of last season in Milwaukee. 

    The Predators roster is now down to 6 forwards, 10 defensemen and two goaltenders. Defenseman Nicolas Hague is out for 4-6 weeks due to a lower body injury and forward Luke Evangelista is not rostered as he is still in contract negotiations. 

    Nashville Predators updated preseason roster 

    Forwards 

    9 Filip Forsberg 

    25 Joakim Kemell 

    36 Cole Smith 

    40 Fedor Svechkov 

    44 Brady Martin

    47 Michael McCarron

    49 Reid Schaefer 

    56 Erik Haula

    58 Michael Bunting 

    68 Zachary L'Heureux 

    71 Matthew Wood 

    77 Luke Evangelista 

    81 Jonathan Marchessault 

    89 Ozzy Wiesblatt 

    90 Ryan O'Reilly 

    91 Steven Stamkos

    Defenseman 

    8 Andreas Englund 

    20 Justin Barron 

    24 Spencer Stastney 

    37 Nick Blankenburg 

    41 Nicolas Hague

    48 Nick Perbix 

    50 Tanner Molendyk 

    59 Roman Josi 

    76 Brady Skjei 

    83 Adam Wilsby

    Goaltenders 

    29 Justus Annunen 

    74 Juuse Saros