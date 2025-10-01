Nashville Predators assign Reid Schaefer to Milwaukee, Andreas Englund placed on waivers

The Nashville Predators have made a handful of roster transactions on Wednesday, the latest reassigning forward Reid Schaefer to the Milwaukee Admirals and placing defenseman Andreas Englund on waivers.

With the addition of Carolina Hurricanes forward Tyler Jost, claimed off waivers, the Predators training camp roster remains at 28 players - 16 forwards, 10 defensemen and two goaltenders.

In the preseason, Schaefer recorded a goal in the Predators' 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes and committed a hooking penalty in the Predators' 3-2 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Schaefer has yet to make his NHL debut, playing the last two seasons with the Admirals. Last year, he scored 14 points in 19 games. He was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers 32nd overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, but was traded to the Predators in the 2023 offseason.

Englund's only stat from the preseason was a boarding penalty in the 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

This is the second time in less than a year that the Englund has been placed on waivers. His former team, the Los Angeles Kings, placed Englund on waivers after scoring a point in 11 games.

The Predators claimed Englund, but his production continued to falter, scoring two points in 24 games.