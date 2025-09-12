Nashville Predators Central Division Series Preview: Colorado Avalanche

Dec 14, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (39) and center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrate after the game against the Nashville Predators at Ball Arena. Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

As the 2025-26 season approaches, we’re previewing each of the Nashville Predators’ Central Division opponents.

This series will feature each team in chronological order and not their predicted order of finish in the division.

Today’s preview focuses on the Colorado Avalanche.

2024-25 Season By The Numbers

RECORD

49-29-4 (.622)

OVERTIME

5-1

SHOOTOUT

4-3

OVERALL

8th

OFFENSE

3.33 GPG (6th)

DEFENSE

2.82 GAA (12th)

POWER PLAY

24.8% (8th)

PENALTY KILL

79.8% (12th)

EXPECTED GF/60

2.56 (12th)

EXPECTED GA/60

2.32 (6th)

Season Analysis

Twisted irony is the best way to describe how the 2024-25 season ended for the Colorado Avalanche.

It was bad enough that the Avs were eliminated in Game 7 of the first round of the playoffs. But it was especially painful considering it was an old friend who stuck the dagger in.

Colorado had traded Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes earlier in the season. Then, the Canes dealt him to the Dallas Stars at the trade deadline.

Who should Colorado meet in the first round of the post-season? None other than the Stars. Who notched a third-period hat trick and came away with four points on the night? Rantanen, of course.

It was a fitting end to a tumultuous season for the Avs. Despite a 49-29-4 record, the club had a great deal of turnover, dressing 49 different players throughout the course of the season.

Nevertheless, the win-now philosophy of head coach Jared Bednar and general manager Chris MacFarland is still in play. With Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar leading the way, captain Gabriel Landeskog back from a three-year injury absence, Martin Necas playing a full season after being acquired from Carolina and Brock Nelson under contract, expectations for a Stanley Cup title are still high in the Mile High City.

Offense

Scoring goals isn’t an issue when you have a player like MacKinnon, who put up 116 points (32-84-116) to finish second in the NHL.

With Makar’s 92 points (30-62-92) and Necas (27-56-83), the Avs should remain a perennial offensive powerhouse. They have scored more than any team over the past five seasons, and finished sixth overall with a 3.33 goals-per-game average last season.

The biggest concern on offense is depth. How Landeskog’s body holds up over a full season is a big question, and Logan O’Connor will miss some time to start the campaign. Trading Charlie Coyle to Columbus and losing Jonathan Drouin to the New York Islanders in free agency will also test Colorado’s depth.

Defense

Any talk of the Avs’ blueline starts with Makar. The Norris Trophy winner will once again anchor the defense with Devon Toews for one of the most formidable top pairings in the NHL.

Adding Brent Burns will give the Avs veteran leadership on the blueline. Although he’s 40, Burns can still contribute if his workload can be managed. While a bit undersized, Samuel Girard (5-foot-10, 170) and Sam Malinski (5-foot-11, 190) could make for a pesky blueline to go along with Burns’ physicality.

Goaltending

After being acquired from the San Jose Sharks, Mackenzie Blackwood posted a 22-12-3 mark with a 2.33 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in 37 appearances. In the playoffs, he went 3-4-0 with a 2.71 GAA and .892 SP.

The Avs are counting on Blackwood to be their No. 1 netminder despite his inconsistency last post-season. Scott Wedgewood is a capable backup, and at 33, gives Colorado experience Blackwood can rely on.

Special Teams

Special-teams play was a bit polarizing for the Avs last season. Both units did well during the regular season but struggled in the playoffs.

Those post-season struggles resulted in power-play coach Ray Bennett not being retained for this coming season. MacKinnon and Makar run the power play, but there needs to be more imagination after that. Landeskog’s return could help.

On the penalty-kill unit, Parker Kelly and Jack Drury are the anchors, and the addition of Burns will also be a boost in that area.

Last Season’s Series

The two teams split their four-game season series 2-2-0. Each won both of their home games against the other.

2025-26 Season Series

The Preds will host Colorado in their first meeting Nov. 22. They’ll face off again at Bridgestone Arena Dec. 9 before playing their final two games in Denver Dec. 13 and Jan. 16.

The Bottom Line

Bednar is entering his 10th season behind Colorado’s bench. Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning is the only coach with a longer tenure with his current team. If the Avs make another early post-season exit, Bednar and MacFarland could both be seeking employment elsewhere.

