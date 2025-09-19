Nashville Predators Central Division Series Preview: Utah Mammoth

Apr 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) blocks a shot by Utah Hockey Club right wing Josh Doan (91) during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

As the 2025-26 season approaches, we’re previewing each of the Nashville Predators’ Central Division opponents.

This series will feature each team in chronological order and not their predicted order of finish in the division.

Today’s preview focuses on the Utah Mammoth.

2024-25 Season By The Numbers

RECORD

38-31-13 (.543)

OVERTIME

7-9

SHOOTOUT

1-4

OVERALL

19th

OFFENSE

2.93 GPG (21st)

DEFENSE

3.01 GAA (17th)

POWER PLAY

24.2% (10th)

PENALTY KILL

79.3% (15th)

EXPECTED GF/60

2.78 (3rd)

EXPECTED GA/60

2.4 (13th)

Season Analysis

One of the biggest moves Utah made during the off-season had nothing to do with player or coaching transactions.

Last May, the team finally unveiled an official name: the Mammoth. The name is derived from the herds of mammoth that has call the state home for over 10,000 years, and was chosen following four rounds of fan voting and more than 850,000 submissions.

As for the on-ice product, the first season in Salt Lake City as Utah Hockey Club remained competitive until the end of the regular season. Their 38-31-13 record gave fans hope for the immediate future.

General manager Bill Armstrong saw his team jump 10 positions in the draft lottery, moving to No. 4. They used that fourth overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft to select center Caleb Desnoyers.

That was just the beginning of Armstrong’s moves. Prior to the draft, the Mammoth sent Josh Doan and Michael Kesselring to the Buffalo Sabres for JJ Peterka. In free agency, they brought in veterans that included defenseman Nate Schmidt and left winger Brandon Tanev.

Offense

Clayton Keller had a career year in 2024-25, scoring 30 goals and 90 points. Logan Cooley (65 points in 75 games), Nick Schmaltz (63 points in 82 games and Dylan Guenther (60 points in 70 games) each met or exceeded the 60-point mark.

Despite the trio’s scoring success, the Mammoth only managed to finish 21st in the NHL with a 2.93 goals-per-game average. Peterka, who totaled 68 points for the Sabres last season, should help.

Tanev should bring physicality and leadership up front, while Kevin Stenlund is adept at winning faceoffs.

Defense

Mikhail Sergachev made the most of his opportunity in a No. 1 defender role last season, averaging 25:07 of ice time over 77 games.

This was necessitated as much by a rash of injuries as his ability on the blueline. Sean Durzi missed 52 games, while John Marino was out for 47 games.

Acquiring Olli Maatta helped ease the burden, and Ian Cole played in all 82 games. Both signed contract extensions, and adding Schmidt as a third-pairing defenseman should help cut down that workload even more.

Goaltending

Karel Vejmelka had a banner year last season, recording career highs in goals-against average (2.58) and save percentage (.904).

Vejmelka’s role as the clear No. 1 netminder was cemented when he signed a five-year extension after taking over for Connor Ingram, who entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. The Mammoth added Vitek Vanecek and appear to be moving on from Ingram, as they plan to put him on waivers. This would clear the way for Vanecek to be the backup.

Special Teams

Keller and Guenther were the biggest reasons Utah’s power play finished 10th in the NHL at 24.2%. Guenther led the club with 12 PP goals, while Keller’s 27 PP assists was tops on the team.

Sergachev, who had 20 power-play helpers of his own, also played a pivotal role on the penalty-kill unit, which finished 15th at 79.3%. Cole, Stenlund and Alexander Kerfoot were also integral cogs in the PK machine.

Last Season’s Series

Nashville had a 2-1 record against Utah in the first season series since Utah relocated from Arizona. The Preds won the first meeting 4-0 Nov. 9, followed by a 4-3 shootout victory on the road Apr. 10.

Utah finally got the upper hand 7-3 in the final get-together Apr. 14.

2025-26 Season Series

Saturday, Oct. 11 will be the first meeting of the upcoming season between the Mammoth and Predators, to take place in Nashville. The Preds travel to Salt Lake for a Dec. 29 showdown, then the two teams will play again at Bridgestone Arena Jan. 24 before wrapping up the season series in Utah Apr. 9.

The Bottom Line

After gaining stability in a new home and getting an official name, there is great promise in Salt Lake City. The question is: Can they take the next step and make the playoffs in a division that is expected to be tightly packed.