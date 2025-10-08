Nashville Predators confident with Brady Martin centering Forsberg, O'Reilly line ahead of opening night

Brady Martin may have the biggest role of any rookie in the NHL on opening night.

The Nashville Predators' 2025 fifth overall pick, who is just 18 years old and is confirmed to play his first NHL game on Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Bridgestone Arena, will likely be centering the Predators' top line.

Martin anchors the line of Filip Forsberg (left wing), the Predators' leading scorer from last season, and Ryan O'Reilly (right wing), Nashville's top center from last season. It's a bold choice by the Predators coaching staff, but one they are confident in.

"I think he's [Martin] earned the opportunity to play," Predators head coach Andrew Brunette said following Tuesday's practice. Obviously, he came into camp and we weren't sure. He's a young player that we were excited for and it was hard not to have him on that line."

"We'll reevaluate every day, but I think we're excited to have him."

Martin started the preseason centering the second line with Forsberg and Matthew Wood. It was the Predators' second game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sept. 23, where Martin began to heat up, scoring two goals in a 3-2 shootout loss.

O'Reilly played in only one of the Predators' first two preseason games, centering Steven Stamkos and Cole O'Hara against the Panthers. It was Nashville's road game against Tampa Bay on Sept. 27, where the Forsberg, Martin, and O'Reilly combination was put together, leading the team in ice time with 6:33 minutes.

In the Predators' final game of the preseason on Oct. 4, a 3-2 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes, the line logged 11:37 minutes, which was the second-highest ice time among Predators lines.

The group has yet to score, but the trio has felt comfortable with each other and so far likes the product they're putting out on the ice.

"All three of us are strong guys," Forsberg said. "Brady [Martin] is really strong for being 18 years old, and the fact is, that's what he builds this game around and the same with me, trying to play that power game. We're similar in that style, and that's been picking up pretty quickly."

"He's a natural center," O'Reilly said. "It's nice when we have two guys out there like that."

Martin billed himself in the 2025 Draft as a center who is strong on the puck and possesses quality speed as well. That is precisely what he has been to the Predators in the preseason: someone who plays hard and is putting in the effort to earn an opportunity.

Throughout training camp and now into the regular season, Martin has been frequently asked about the opportunity to play so high in the lineup, staying on the roster, and what he's doing to maintain his spot. In all that time, his answer has remained the same.

"The work that I've put in has got me here and I'm just taking it day by day and seeing what's going to happen," Martin said.



While putting Martin on the top line was a decision that has caught a lot of attention around the NHL, the other was moving O'Reilly to the wing. He has played in the position before during his 16 seasons in the league, but was one of the bright spots for the Predators last season down the middle.

It's not much of a jarring change for O'Reilly himself, as he's familiar with the wing and is enjoying having another like-minded forward on the ice in Martin.

"A lot of my game is just winning little battles, and it's not like I'm flying up and down the sheet with the puck all the whole time," O'Reilly said. "It's a lot of little plays. That's when I'm at my best. Little touches, little battles and stuff like that. It doesn't matter really where I am on the ice."

In addition to playing regularly alongside two veterans like Forsberg and O'Reilly, the pair has helped Martin refine his own game. They've given him tips on becoming a better player while also taking some of the pressure off him.

"As a younger guy out there, he [Martin] may feel the need to pass us the puck playing with two guys that have been around for a long time, but I've told him he's gotta trust himself and shoot the puck on the chances there, but he's a great kid," O'Reilly said.

"He works hard out there, and there's not much to tell him. He's doing a great job and plays with intensity."

When it comes to the moment and pressure Martin may face, his line mates aren't worried.

"He's obviously a very mature and very smart kid," Forsberg said. "There are certain things that he obviously will learn and needs to learn, but at the same time, just gotta let him be him and have fun and enjoy."