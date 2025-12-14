Nashville Predators 'giving credit to opponent' after loss to league-leading Avalanche

The Nashville Predators don't feel like they played a bad game against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday in Denver.

In the 4-2 Predators loss, both head coach Andrew Brunette and forward Jonathan Marchessault agreed that Nashville had played a good game, and the loss was more on the Avalanche, which found a way to win.

"I don't think it was a step back. I think we had a pretty good effort," Marchessault said. "Sometimes you've just got to give credit to the opponent and that's a really good team that finds ways to win hockey games. Tonight, they were just better than us."

The Predators had 18 scoring chances, 11 of them high danger on 29 shots and paced play for the early part of the second period. However, facing Colorado's starter, Scott Wedgewood, they struggled to find the back of the net.

It also came down to Nashville giving Colorado a little too much space, a power-play opportunity, or letting in a bad goal.

Nathan MacKinnon's opening goal saw the Predators' defense give the league's leading scorer too much space. Jack Dury's shot found its way into the net off a double deflection off of Roman Josi and Nic Hague.

Victor Olofsson scored on a play that saw the Avalanche pull Wedgewood for a 6-on-5 opportunity on the delayed penalty call. The final goal was an empty net.

"First goal was a little bit of a breakdown, an unlucky bounce on the second goal and 5-on-6, with their goalie out, was the difference in the game," Brunette said. "We hung in there and had our chances. I really liked the first 10 minutes of the second period and then we got into penalty trouble."

Nashville had opportunities to cut the lead and tie the game. Specifically in the second period, Ryan O'Reilly made a centering feed to Steven Stamkos in the slot, but Wedgewood shut down Stamkos' opportunity.

Marchessault still got a conversion on the power play and Tyson Jost scored late, recording his second goal of the season.

"It was a game that could've been had. We had some really good opportunities to tie the score, and it didn't happen," Brunette said. "I really like our overall game. There were no overall passengers. That's kind of the pattern we've had over the last two or three weeks and we'll continue to do that moving forward."

Up next: Nashville Predators (12-15-4, 8th in Central) at St. Louis Blues (12-14-7, 7th in Central) on Monday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. CST at the Enterprise Center.