Nashville Predators prospect Viggo Gustafsson named to Sweden's World Junior Championship roster

A third Nashville Predators prospect has cracked a World Junior Championship roster.

Defenseman Viggo Gustafsson (2024, 77th overall) has been named to Sweden's IIHF World Junior Championship roster. The games will be hosted in St. Paul, Minnesota, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.

Gustafsson is playing on loan with Allmänna Idrottsklubben (AIK) in HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden's top professional hockey league. He has six points in 20 games and 24 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 194-pound Swede was drafted in the third round of the 2024 NHL Draft, 77th overall by the Predators. In his draft year, Gustafsson played for HV71 J20, scoring 19 points in 41 games.

Last season, he also played in the World Junior Championship, scoring 3 points in 7 games and helping Sweden to a 4th-place finish.

Alongside Gustafsson, forwards Ryker Lee (2025, 26th overall) and Teddy Stiga (2024, 55th overall) were two of 28 players named to Team USA's preliminary IIHF World Junior Championship roster on Monday.

The roster will be cut down to 25 players for the tournament.

Brady Martin (2025, 5th overall), Cameron Reid (2025, 21st overall) and Jack Ivankovic (2025, 58th overall) are all projected to make Canada's roster, which will be announced next week.