Nashville Predators Release Final Roster For Opening Night

Apr 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly (90) celebrates his goal with his teammates against the Utah Hockey Club during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

With Opening Night just three days away for the Nashville Predators, the final roster coming out of training camp is set.

Nashville’s active roster consists of 22 players – 13 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders. Four of the players are rookies including Brady Martin, the Predators’ fifth overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Forwards Joakim Kemell and Ozzy Wiesblatt, along with defenseman Adam Wilsby, are the other rookies to claim spots out of camp.

General manager Barry Trotz announced following Saturday’s pre-season overtime victory over the Carolina Hurricanes that the team has placed forward Matthew Wood (lower body) and defenseman Nicolas Hague (upper body) on injured reserve.

Forward Luke Evangelista, who signed a two-year, $6 million contract late Friday, has been designated as a non-roster player as he awaits immigration. This puts the Predators’ roster at 22 players, so Evangelista can be added once his immigration status clears.

The Opening Night roster will undergo its share of changes as the season progresses. Predators head coach Andrew Brunette will have more decisions to make once Wood and Hague come off injured reserve.

That scenario will create an interesting situation particularly with three rookies at forward. Martin can play nine games before either going back to the OHL for another season of major junior, or stay on the roster.

Wood was having a solid camp before taking a fall during the second period of the Predators’ Gold Star Showcase intrasquad scrimmage.

The complete roster is as follows:

Forwards (13)

Michael Bunting, Filip Forsberg, Erik Haula, Tyson Jost, Joakim Kemell, Jonathan Marchessault, Brady Martin, Michael McCarron, Ryan O’Reilly, Cole Smith, Steven Stamkos, Fedor Svechkov, Ozzy Wiesblatt

Defensemen (7)

Justin Barron, Nick Blankenburg, Roman Josi, Nick Perbix, Brady Skjei, Spencer Stastney, Adam Wilsby

Goaltenders (2):

Justus Annunen, Juuse Saros

Injured Reserve (2)

Nicolas Hague, Matthew Wood

Non-Roster (1):

Luke Evangelista (awaiting immigration)

The Predators start their 2025-26 regular season this Thursday at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Puck drop is set for 7 Pm CT.