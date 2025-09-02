New NHL CBA could allow Nashville Predators to send a 19-year-old prospect to Milwaukee Admirals

One of the highlights of the NHL offseason most years is the upcoming season's Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

In the past, disagreement on a new CBA has led to a league lockout, which has introduced new rule changes to the league, major and minor.

An intriguing addition to the newest CBA could benefit the Nashville Predators by getting one of their newest prospects into the system early on.

The new CBA will introduce the "CHL exception," which will allow NHL teams to send one 19-year-old player to the American Hockey League (AHL) instead of forcing them to go back to juniors.

According to PuckPedia, this will only happen if the NHL can agree on the rule with the Canadian Hockey League. The rule would go into effect this season if both parties can agree on it.

The Predators currently have four prospects playing or potentially playing in the CHL this fall, with the biggest being Nashville's 2025 5th overall draft pick, Brady Martin, with Sault St. Marie (OHL).

Their 21st overall pick, Cameron Reid, is also expected to play in the CHL with the Kitchener Rangers this season.

The other two prospects potentially playing in the CHL this year are Alex Huang (QMJHL) and Jakub Milota (QMJHL).

Getting into the details of it, which will likely be specified if the rule passes, there is no specification on whether the player would need to be 19 by the start of the season or turn 19 during the season.

Martin, Reid and Huang are all 18 years old, so if it were a "start of the season" age limit, then the three would be ineligible. The only player eligible under those rules would be Milota, who is 19.

If it were not for players turning 19 years old during the season, only Martin and Milota would be eligible. The OHL 2025-26 regular season runs from Sept. 18 to March 22. Martin was born on March 16, barely making the cut.

Reid would nearly miss the cut, born on April 8 and Huang was born on July 30.

If it were going by NHL or AHL regular season dates, Reid would be eligible, as the NHL regular season ends on April 16 and the AHL regular season ends on April 19.

If this goes through and the dates agreed are for the NHL regular season, the Predators would likely choose Martin as the lone player to play in Milwaukee.

He has already signed an entry-level contract and could be in a position to battle for a roster spot at training camp. If he were to make the team, the Predators have nine games to decide whether or not to send him back to juniors.

Under this new rule, they could have him in the system and bring him up or send him down whenever they'd like. If Martin were to make the Predators roster, that would allow them to get Reid or Milota into the system early.

This rule could also bring more prospects back to the CHL, as many of them have been leaving for the NCAA. A recent NCAA ruling allowed major junior players to play for college teams, opening the door for aged-out CHL players to play for four years or more in college.

A handful of Predator prospects have made the switch to play in the NCAA this fall after aging out of juniors. There's also the opportunity for players to make more money in college through Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL).