Predators premonitions: The Hockey News Nashville writers make their predictions for 2025-26 season

The waiting is over as the Nashville Predators will kick off their 2025-26 campaign against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Bridgestone Arena.

Coming off one of their worst seasons in franchise history, things can only go up for the Predators. A handful of offseason acquisitions were made and the Predators also selected their highest draft pick in 12 years, picking center Brady Martin at fifth overall.

Ahead of puck drop, The Hockey News Nashville Predators co-editors and writers Jack Williams and Stephen Kerr gave their predictions for the Predators this upcoming season.

What is a realistic goal for the Predators in the first month of the season?

Williams: They need to put up an above .500 record in the first month and the Predators should know how important that is. The 2024-25 season opened up with Nashville going on a six-game losing streak and ended the first month of play with a 5-9-1 record. A record that should be a target for them in the first month is 8-7-2.

Kerr: If the Predators can go 7-8 in their first 15 games, it will be a dramatic improvement from the first month of last season, when they dropped 10 of their first 15. The Preds play nine of their first 15 games at Bridgestone Arena, where they finished 20-18-3 last season. Being at or near the .500 mark in the season's first month would be a major step to turning things around.

What’s the biggest thing the Predators need to improve on from last season?

Williams: All around scoring depth. Filip Forsberg cannot drag this team's offense for another year. The guy is in his prime and he's can't keep spending it keeping the Predators offense above water. Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault are two guys that need to start to be putting up big numbers and the rest of the lineup needs to start scoring more in general.

Kerr: They must come out of the gate faster. They can't afford another 0-5 start they had last season, and the 6-11-3 record they posted in their first 20 games. As Barry Trotz told the media on the first day of camp, "you never make the playoffs in the first month, but you can miss them in the first month."

Who do you think will have a breakout season?

Williams: Luke Evangelista. After everything that happened this summer, the moment is there for him to seize. Coming off a second straight 30-plus point season, he has the opportunity to really show that he can lead, and wants to, lead this young corps of Predators players into the future. Paired up with Stamkos on the second/third line, Evangelista could really see his game take off.

Kerr: Steven Stamkos. He's got a lot to prove after his goal and point totals dipped during his first season in Smashville. There will be a different kind of pressure on him this season than the previous one: to prove he hasn't aged as drastically as his 2024-25 stats indicated. But he should have the motivation to prove his doubters wrong.

Who do you think needs to step up?

Williams: Brady Skjei. That contract is aging like milk at this rate. His entering year two of a seven year contract, that will expire when he is 37-years-old. Skjei needs to show that he can keep up with Roman Josi in being that defenseman that can take the puck deep and find ways to score. Any more regression will show that Skjei could be nearing retirement.

Kerr: Juuse Saros. While the Predators defense may have failed him often last season, he needs to bring his GAA and SP totals back to respectability. Playing fewer games last season didn't boost his numbers, but should be a benefit for a bounce-back this season.

Which Milwaukee Admirals player will spend the most time in Nashville this season?

Williams: Tanner Molendyk. I feel like he would've had a good chance of making the lineup; he wasn't dealing with injuries. He missed the NHL Prospects Tournament and the first week of training camp before returning for the Gold Star Showcase and two preseason games on the road. He'll benefit from a stint in Milwaukee before challenging for a spot in Nashville.

Kerr: Zachary L'Heureux. Andrew Brunette told reporters Monday that L'Heureux's injury made it difficult to get going in camp, but he is an important piece not just this season, but going forward. Expect him to be back up soon, depending on what happens with Brady Martin's early performance and Matthew Wood coming off injured reserve.

What will it take for the Predators to make the playoffs?

Williams: They need to stay competitive in the second half of the season. The Blues have proven, twice, that if you get hot after December, you can make the playoffs and even win the Stanley Cup. If the Predators can stay in the Wild Card position or at most two spots outside of one heading into the final month of the season, they'll be in a good position to make the playoffs.

Kerr: Expect Dallas, Winnipeg and Colorado to nail down playoff spots in the Central. For the Predators to sneak in, they can't afford to get down in the division standings early; otherwise, it will be almost impossible to climb back. They also need to play well, particularly in divisional games, and hope other teams like St. Louis and Minnesota falter.

What record do you think the Predators will have and where will they finish in the standings?

Williams: 40-35-7 and sixth in Central. Until this team plays up to it's potential, I can't put this team in the playoffs. I think that they will get close to a Wild Card spot, but fall two or three spots short. On top of likely divisional leaders Colorado, Dallas and Minnesota, the Predators need to prove they can also compete with St. Louis and Utah for Wild Card spots.

Kerr: 43-30-9, fifth in Central. A lot will have to go right for the Predators this season that didn't last year. But on paper, they have the veteran talent to grab a wild card spot.

The Hockey News: 7th in Central