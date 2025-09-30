What you need to know about Nashville Predators newest renovations to Bridgestone Arena

The Nashville Predators have no intentions of leaving their home arena at 501 Broadway, otherwise known as Bridgestone Arena.

While other teams like the Edmonton Oilers and New York Islanders have moved to newer arenas, the Predators are committed to staying at Bridgestone and constantly renovating the arena to remain of staple of sports entertainment in Nashville.

On Monday, in addition to unveiling its new concession food items for the upcoming season, the Nashville Predators detailed the latest renovations to Bridgestone Arena and what is ahead in the coming years.

"We're proud of the fact that this building's almost 30 years old and it looks brand new," Predators CEO Sean Henry said. "That's something we spend a lot of time, energy and money on."

The Predators' lease at Bridgestone Arena has constantly been extended. Its latest extension, signed in 2019, had the original intention of the Predators signing until 2029. However, renegotiations extended the Predators' lease at Bridgestone Arena to 2049.

Over the last 15 years, Henry said the Predators have invested at least $125 million in renovating Bridgestone Arena. In the same 2019 negotiation, the Predators assumed responsibility for capital improvements at Bridgestone Arena from the City of Nashville.

"We believe in 24 years, when the building's 50 years old, this will still feel like a modern building," Henry said. "More importantly, in 20 years, it will be in place where you can take your grandkids, and show them where you were when we won that first [Stanley] Cup, the 3rd one, the 4th one, the 5th one, or whatever number will be by 2050."

Significant renovations complete for 2025-26 season

New stages - Organist Crazy Kyle will be getting a new stage, complete with back lighting, the Predators logo on the front, and a curved backing for the organ pipes. There will also be a new DJ Booth with a sleeker design.

The live band concert stage will undergo a new look, featuring an amplified gold color scheme throughout the entire stage.

Cyro-cannons in endzones: A handful of teams have introduced smoke-like cannons that go off after goals are scored along the glass. Those are called "Cryo-cannons" and will be introduced to the Predators' goal celebrations this season.

New in-game videos, graphics: In addition to a new intro that has been shown in the preseason, the Predators will be adding a player segment where they try to figure out if a quote they're reading is from Shakespeare or a Country song.

AI is also expected to be included within the new fan cam interactions. Fans can scan a QR code, take a picture and an AI will put these fans in various filters, costumes, etc.

501 Club: New renovations have been made to the Predators' executive seating in the 501 Club, primarily featuring LED screens and TV additions to enhance the game-viewing experience.

Locker room hallway: New wall art, including an LED sign in the shape of a guitar pick that says "Music City Hockey," has been added to the locker room hallway that leads to the ice.

Predators locker room and player lounge: Extensive renovations have been made in the Predators' player facilities.

The players' lounge has been expanded, featuring a full kitchen, a red light therapy machine, a cryotherapy machine, and a room with both a hot tub and a cold tub. The renovated locker room also features new LED screening, the Predators logo on the ceiling and a generally modern look.

The players' showers and bathroom feature four individual vanities and an area to store individual grooming products. Next to the shower area, which features seven individual showers, is a sauna and a steam room.