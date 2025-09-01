24 Nashville Predators is 24 days: Ryan O’Reilly

Is it October yet?

Unfortunately, no, but we're here to help pass the time. From Aug. 8 to Sept. 4, The Hockey News Nashville Predators will be counting down 24 players in 24 days, profiling every current or potentially rostered player.

Today's player profile is forward Ryan O'Reilly.

24 Nashville Predators in 24 days series

As an NHL prospect

O'Reilly spent his two seasons of junior hockey with the Erie Otters in the OHL. In his first season, he scored 52 points in 50 games and logged 42 penalty minutes.

During the 2008-09 season, his draft year, O'Reilly scored 66 points in 66 games and five points in five playoff games. That same season, he was selected to play in the CHL's Top Prospects Game.

O'Reilly was selected 33rd overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2009 NHL Draft.

Professional career

O'Reilly wasted no time making the jump to the NHL, playing 81 games with the Avalanche in his first season, scoring 26 points. O'Reilly matched that total during the 2010-11 season.

He took a jump during his third NHL season, scoring 55 points in 81 games and logging just 12 penalty minutes. During the 2012-13 NHL lockout, O'Reilly played 12 games with Metallurg Magnitogorsk in the KHL, scoring 10 points.

O'Reilly returned to the Avalanche when the lockout ended, scoring 20 points in 29 games, which was an abbreviated season. He'd spend two more seasons in Colorado, scoring 119 points in 163 games over that stretch.

During the 2013-14 season, O'Reilly had 64 points in 80 games and just two penalty minutes, winning the Lady Bing Memorial Trophy.

In the 2015 offseason, O'Reilly was traded to the Buffalo Sabres and spent three seasons there. He played 224 games with the Sabres, scoring 176 points. He continued the trend of playing a clean game as well, logging no more than 10 penalty minutes in those three seasons.

During the 2015-16 season, he scored 60 points in 71 games, earning an NHL All-Star Game bid. Ahead of the 2016-17 season, O'Reilly played for Canada in the World Cup of Hockey, playing in six games and winning a gold medal.

O'Reilly has won five gold medals with Canada, including two at the IIHF World Championship.

In the 2018 offseason, O'Reilly was traded to the St. Louis Blues. During the regular season, O'Reilly had a career-high 77 points in 82 games, helping the Blues clinch the third seed in the Central Division. O'Reilly also played in his second career NHL All-Star Game.

The Blues went on a run during the playoffs, eventually defeating the Boston Bruins in seven games to win the Stanley Cup. O'Reilly had 23 points in 26 games, winning the Conn Smyth Trophy. He also won the Selke Trophy that season.

He added another All-Star Game bid in the 2019-20 season, scoring 61 points in 71 games.

O'Reilly spent two and a half more seasons with the Blues, scoring 131 points in 174 games and logging 40 penalty minutes.

At the 2023 trade deadline, O'Reilly was sent to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He'd play 13 games with the Maple Leafs, scoring 11 points. In the playoffs, he helped the Maple Leafs to their first playoff series victory in 19 years, scoring nine points in 11 games.

As a free agent in the 2023 offseason, O'Reilly signed a four-year, $18 million contract with the Predators. That first season, O'Reilly scored 69 points in 82 games and logged 18 penalty minutes.

This past season, O'Reilly had 53 points in 79 games and logged 24 penalty minutes, which was the highest PIM total in his professional career.

He is currently entering the third year of his four-year contract.

What role will he play this season?

Last season, O'Reilly was one of the things that went right for the Predators.

He brought up the second line and provided depth beyond the first line. Looking at how well he played last season, he could possibly move up to the first line in place of Steven Stamkos, who could make a move over to the wing.

O'Reilly is the type of player the Predators need and should strive to emulate. He is a center that can score and isn't racking up the penalty minutes. He is big, productive and playing the game the right way.

He has developed chemistry with this team, which could be useful down the road if the Predators need to move him elsewhere in the lineup or want to mix up line combinations.

O'Reilly is also a veteran who still has several good years left in him. His numbers declined slightly during the 2022-23 season, but he has remained consistent as a player who can produce at least 50 to 60 points per season.

Needing depth down the middle, O'Reilly is going to lead that charge and is going to play a critical role in the offense this season.