"It Was Great": Nashville Predators' Matthew Wood Hopes To Build Off First NHL Goal

Oct 30, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar (80) allows goal by Nashville Predators right wing Matthew Wood (71) (not pictured) during the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Getting that first career NHL goal can sometimes feel elusive.

It must have seemed that way for Nashville Predators forward Matthew Wood. After playing in 11 games spanning from late last season to the early part of this campaign, Wood finally got to live out his dream moment.

The 20-year-old right-shot forward scored the Predators’ only goal in a 4-1 loss in Philadelphia against the Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

“It was great,” Wood told reporters of scoring the goal. “It was a great play by my linemates there. And kind of a little relief, but a lot of joy. I’m just really fortunate to have that opportunity, and fortunate to have great people to have gotten me to this point.”

Brunette was especially happy for Wood considering how hard he has worked since last season.

“It was awesome,” Brunette said during his post-game presser. “I’m happy for him. He’s had so many good looks late last year into this year. Obviously, his injury set him back a little bit. He got that goal and I thought he played a heck of a hockey game after that. Hopefully, he can build off of that.”

After Philly had taken a 2-0 lead on goals by Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale, Wood raced into the slot, received a pass from Michael Bunting and rifled a wrist shot past Flyers goalie Dan Vladar to cut the Preds’ deficit to 2-1. Erik Haula was also credited with a secondary assist.

Wood certainly earned his moment. After joining the team following his season at the University of Minnesota at the tail end of last season, he appeared in six games with Nashville and recorded an assist.

Drafted 15th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, Wood looked great in training camp, drawing rave reviews from Brunette and his teammates. In the Preds’ Gold Star Showcase pre-season scrimmage, he suffered a lower-body injury that forced him to miss the remainder of camp.

Wood was then sent to the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals to start the season. He played in two games with the Ads, getting his first goal as a professional before being recalled by Nashville Oct. 23.

It took five more games until Wood lit the lamp for the first time in the NHL.

“It’s no coincidence that the first one is the hardest,” Wood said. “Hopefully, I can keep rolling from there, gain confidence from that .”

The Preds hope so, too, as they continue to struggle getting the puck in the net through the first 12 games of 2025-26. Against the Flyers, they dominated in shots on goal 33-18, including 19 of the first 23 between the two teams. They came out firing in the opening 20 minutes and parts of the second period, but the game remained scoreless before Zegras broke through at the 12:45 mark, with assists from Matvei Michkov and Owen Tippett.

As thrilled as he was getting that first goal, Wood would have preferred it coming with a win.

“Everyone had a lot of chances (Thursday),” Wood said. “Hopefully, the team can get some kind of momentum going.”

Wood has played on various line combinations since the start of this season, and has had numerous opportunities to score. In five games this season, he’s totaled 11 shots on goal, including four against Philly.

“He's a great kid,” Preds forward Ryan O’Reilly said of Wood after the Flyers game. “He works so hard, had some great chances. It's nice to kind of get that first one for him. Very proud of him. It's going to be the first of many for him. He's a great player, and obviously a positive there.”

For Wood, it’s about building confidence, something that isn’t always easy to do in the NHL, particularly when the whole team is struggling. Brady Martin, the Preds’ fifth overall pick in this year’s draft, only appeared in three games, all of them on home ice, before being reassigned to the OHL.

Wood is two years older than the 18-year-old Martin, and every player develops at a different pace. He’s hoping to build momentum off his performance Thursday night, and in turn, help the Preds get going again.

“Just trying to build confidence every day and learn as much as I can,” Wood said. “It’s something I continually work on in my life and in all aspects, try and improve myself. That’s an important part of life.”

