Martin, Wood continue to make case for Opening Night roster spots

As Nashville Predators general manager Barry Trotz moves toward making his roster younger, Brady Martin and Matthew Wood are doing their best to accelerate that plan.

Both have looked solid in training camp, and boosted their stock even more in Tuesday night’s 3-2 shootout loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

If neither player is on the Predators’ opening night roster, it won’t be because they didn’t make the most of their opportunities.

Finding The Net

. Stephen Kerr/The Hockey News

Martin has been turning heads since he was taken fifth overall in the 2025 NHL Draft. Tuesday night, he not only scored his first (unofficial) NHL goal, but put himself on hatty watch.

Wood, the Preds’ 15th overall draft pick in 2023, picked up an assist on Martin’s first goal after notching three points against Florida last Sunday.

The 18-year-old Martin almost got that first goal in the opening period. After taking a nice pass from Cole Smith, Martin attempted to go to Lightning netminder Brandon Halverson’s glove side, but was stopped.

Martin wasn’t to be denied in the second period, however. Following a turnover on a forecheck, Martin received a pass from Matthew Wood at the goal line.

This time, Halverson had no answer for Martin, who went top-shelf to put the Predators in front 1-0 at the 2:13 mark.

Just over two minutes later, Martin lit the lamp a second time, this one coming on a power play. Michael Bunting fed Martin from the left goal line, who fired a one-timer too high for Halverson to make the save. Nashville took a 2-0 lead, and the hatty watch for Martin was officially on.

“He moves great,” Bunting said after the game, referring to Martin. “He skates really well for a bigger kid, he thinks the game really well and has that offensive touch. He's not really afraid. It doesn't seem like he's shying away at all out there.”

Alas, a Martin hat trick was not in the cards on this night. But that didn’t lessen the impact the young prospect had on Brunette.

“He’s putting his best foot forward, making hard decisions for everybody,” Brunette said during his post-game presser.

Martin’s two goals may not officially count, but it was a thrill to get them, especially in front of the home crowd.

“It’s the biggest crowd I’ve ever played in front of,” Martin said. “Pretty cool to score in front of a crowd like that.”

Wood Chips In

Wood, meanwhile, picked up an assist Tuesday after potting two goals and a helper in the second game of Sunday’s split-squad doubleheader sweep over the Florida Panthers. He also showed great poise while overseeing the Predators’ penalty kill on Martin’s second goal Tuesday.

Unlike Martin, Wood has a handful of NHL regular-season games under his belt. He skated in six contests for the Predators last season, and while he didn’t tally a goal, he did record an assist and created numerous other chances to score.

With Luke Evangelista currently away from the team while he negotiates his next contract, the door for those final roster spots has cracked open a little wider for Martin and Wood. No matter what happens by the time the Preds break camp and those final roster spots are nailed down, both players are making a statement that they belong in the conversation.

“It’s fun to see every time you see Brady and ‘Woody’ play,” Brunette said. “They’re really pushing here. So, that’s fun to be a part of.”