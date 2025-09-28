Dougie Hamilton Still in Trade Discussions as Devils Balance Cap and Youth

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet and Pierre LeBrun of TSN report that Dougie Hamilton’s name remains in trade discussions. According to new reports from Ryan Novozinsky, Hamilton is aware of the rumors but isn’t concerned.

The 32-year-old defenseman is entering his 14th NHL season after being drafted ninth overall in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. He has spent the last four seasons with the New Jersey Devils, serving as a cornerstone of their blue line.

Amidst cap constraints and a desire to make room for younger talent, Hamilton’s $9 million annual contract has become a consideration for the Devils. While he provides proven veteran value, he is aging and has a history of injuries, which factors into trade discussions.

The Devils also have young players like Luke Hughes, who require new contracts, putting additional pressure on the team’s cap space. Given these circumstances, it’s not surprising that Hamilton’s name is circulating in trade talks.

Speaking with Novozinsky, Hamilton acknowledged the rumors but remained unbothered:

“Trades happen, and I know the NHL is a business. I came to New Jersey to win a Stanley Cup, and I want to remain with the team and see that through.”

From a team perspective, trading Hamilton could free cap space, but keeping him provides a strong veteran presence and playoff experience—both of which are critical for a Stanley Cup-contending team.

Hamilton remains productive, recording 40 points in 64 games last season with nine goals and 31 assists. Standing 6-foot-6, he recently converted his full no-trade clause to a 10-team no-trade list, allowing him to be moved only to select teams.

He is entering the fifth year of his seven-year, $64 million deal, which runs through 2028, when he will be 35.

Despite the ongoing trade talks, Hamilton remains valuable to the franchise. The Devils, however, still face the challenge of signing restricted free agent Luke Hughes, who remains unsigned with less than nine days until the start of the 2025–26 season.