Devils Earn First Preseason Victory With 6-2 Win Over Islanders

The New Jersey Devils earned their first victory of the preseason with a 6-2 win over the New York Islanders.



In his first preseason game, Dougie Hamilton gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at the 13:52 mark of the first period. Jack Hughes and Dawson Mercer picked up the assists on the power-play goal.

With four minutes remaining in the opening frame, Emil Heineman tied the game on the Islanders' first shot on Devils' goaltender Jacob Markstrom.

Only 44 seconds after the puck dropped for the second period, Nico Hischier hit the back of the net with his team on the man advantage for a 2-1 lead over their division rivals. Hughes picked up his second assist of the night, while Jesper Bratt picked up his first point of the preseason.

Connor Brown and Mercer scored at even strength about one minute apart to extend New Jersey's lead to 4-1. Through 40 minutes of play, New York had nine shots on goal.

In his second preseason game, rookie defenseman Ethan Edwards scored four minutes into the third period. Luke Glendening, who is on a professional tryout, was credited with the primary assist, while defenseman Brett Pesce earned the secondary.

New Jersey's third power play goal of the night came from Evgenii Dadonov, whose wrist shot beat Islanders' goaltender Tristan Lennox.

New York responded with their own power play goal by Calum Ritchie, but New Jersey's NHL-heavy lineup was too much for Patrick Roy's group.

Hamilton, Hughes, Mercer, and Meier each finished the game with two points.

The Devils' next preseason game is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 26, when the club travels to UBS Arena for a rematch against the Islanders.

