    • Powered by Roundtable

    Game Preview: Anaheim Ducks at New Jersey Devils

    Vani Hanamirian
    Dec 13, 2025, 16:51
    Vani Hanamirian
    Dec 13, 2025, 16:51
    Updated at: Dec 13, 2025, 16:51

    The New Jersey Devils (17-13-1) take on the Anaheim Ducks (19-11-1) today at the Prudential Center. ​

    Lineup and Injuries

    Devils' projected lineup per NHL.com

    Jesper Bratt -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

    Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Paul Cotter

    Juho Lammikko -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

    Xavier Parent -- Luke Glendening -- Angus Crookshank

    Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

    Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes

    Colton White -- Dennis Cholowski

    Jake Allen

    Jacob Markstrom

    Scratched: Calen Addison

    Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Brett Pesce (hand), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Simon Nemec (undisclosed)

    Ducks projected lineup per NHL.com

    Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

    Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

    Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Alex Killorn

    Ross Johnston -- Ryan Poehling -- Mikael Granlund

    Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

    Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

    Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

    Lukas Dostal

    Ville Husso

    Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Jansen Harkins, Ian Moore

    Injured: Petr Mrazek (lower body)

    Player to Watch

    The Player to watch is Jesper Bratt, who currently leads the Devils in points (27) and assists (21).  ​

    Storyline to Watch​

    The entire Devils lineup needs to step up today, as the team is missing nine players. Ahead of the game, head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke with NJD.tv about the holes in the lineup.

    ​“It’s not the first time. We played a game at Washington this year with eight guys out of our lineup and found a way in that game to scratch out two points,” Keefe said. “We’ve been in this situation all season and have had to deal with these ups and downs. Right now, we're in it. The results aren’t going our way. We have a lot of people out now, many of them important. But we have a tremendous opportunity, now more than ever, to lean in on all the things we talk about daily.​"

    The puck will drop at 12:30 PM. 

    Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

    THN.com/free

    For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.