Game Preview: Anaheim Ducks at New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils (17-13-1) take on the Anaheim Ducks (19-11-1) today at the Prudential Center.
Devils' projected lineup per NHL.com
Jesper Bratt -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Paul Cotter
Juho Lammikko -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Xavier Parent -- Luke Glendening -- Angus Crookshank
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes
Colton White -- Dennis Cholowski
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Calen Addison
Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Brett Pesce (hand), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Simon Nemec (undisclosed)
Ducks projected lineup per NHL.com
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston -- Ryan Poehling -- Mikael Granlund
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Jansen Harkins, Ian Moore
Injured: Petr Mrazek (lower body)
The Player to watch is Jesper Bratt, who currently leads the Devils in points (27) and assists (21).
The entire Devils lineup needs to step up today, as the team is missing nine players. Ahead of the game, head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke with NJD.tv about the holes in the lineup.
“It’s not the first time. We played a game at Washington this year with eight guys out of our lineup and found a way in that game to scratch out two points,” Keefe said. “We’ve been in this situation all season and have had to deal with these ups and downs. Right now, we're in it. The results aren’t going our way. We have a lot of people out now, many of them important. But we have a tremendous opportunity, now more than ever, to lean in on all the things we talk about daily."
The puck will drop at 12:30 PM.
