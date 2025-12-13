Game Preview: Anaheim Ducks at New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils (17-13-1) take on the Anaheim Ducks (19-11-1) today at the Prudential Center. ​

Lineup and Injuries

Devils' projected lineup per NHL.com

Jesper Bratt -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Paul Cotter

Juho Lammikko -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Xavier Parent -- Luke Glendening -- Angus Crookshank

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes

Colton White -- Dennis Cholowski

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Calen Addison

Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Brett Pesce (hand), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Simon Nemec (undisclosed)

Ducks projected lineup per NHL.com

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston -- Ryan Poehling -- Mikael Granlund

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Jansen Harkins, Ian Moore

Injured: Petr Mrazek (lower body)

Player to Watch

The Player to watch is Jesper Bratt, who currently leads the Devils in points (27) and assists (21). ​

Storyline to Watch​

The entire Devils lineup needs to step up today, as the team is missing nine players. Ahead of the game, head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke with NJD.tv about the holes in the lineup.

​“It’s not the first time. We played a game at Washington this year with eight guys out of our lineup and found a way in that game to scratch out two points,” Keefe said. “We’ve been in this situation all season and have had to deal with these ups and downs. Right now, we're in it. The results aren’t going our way. We have a lot of people out now, many of them important. But we have a tremendous opportunity, now more than ever, to lean in on all the things we talk about daily.​"

The puck will drop at 12:30 PM.

