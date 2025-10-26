Game Preview: Colorado Avalanche at New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils look to extend their win streak to eight games today as they face the Colorado Avalanche.

Heading into the matchup, the Devils hold a 7-1-0 record, the best in the NHL, while the Avalanche sit at 5-1-3 and are coming off back-to-back games. Colorado, who entered the weekend first in the Central Division, faced the 4-6-0 Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 11 points, while Martin Nečas leads the Avalanche with 12.

The Devils remain undefeated at home (4-0-0), while the Avalanche are 3-1-1 on the road.

Several Devils are on hot streaks heading into Sunday’s game. Jack Hughes scored his first hat trick of the season in New Jersey’s 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, while defenseman Dougie Hamilton netted two goals in Friday’s 3-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Captain Nico Hischier also recorded three assists in that win.

For Colorado, defenseman Cale Makar has six points over his last five games, and Nathan MacKinnon has scored four goals in that span.

The Devils have been without starting goaltender Jacob Markstrom, who has been sidelined with a lower-body injury. Markstrom returned to practice on Saturday morning, and head coach Sheldon Keefe provided an update to reporters, including The Hockey News’ Kristy Flannery.

“When exactly that is, we’ll have to see how he feels today and what that looks like,” Keefe said, adding that he expects Markstrom to return during the team’s upcoming four-game road trip following Sunday’s matchup.

For the Avalanche, Scott Wedgewood started Saturday’s game against the Bruins, meaning Trent Miner could get the nod against the Devils.

Sunday’s matchup is expected to be a close one, as Colorado looks to end New Jersey’s seven-game win streak. Keefe spoke about the challenge ahead.

“It’s a challenge unlike what we’ve seen here quite yet in terms of the depth and confidence that their team has,” Keefe said. “They haven’t lost in regulation all season long, and they generate a ton… it’s a great opportunity for us to meet that challenge.”

The two teams will meet again in Colorado on October 28.

Puck drop for today’s game is set for 1 p.m. ET.