Game Preview: Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils will face the Edmonton Oilers this afternoon for their second home game of the season.

The Devils are coming off a win, having beaten the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Thursday. The team is looking to start the season 4-1.

The Oilers last played against the Islanders that same night, where they fell 4-2.

Jake Allen was successful in his last outing, following an early exit two games ago due to cramps. However, there is a chance that he will not play today. Instead, Nico Daws, who called up from the Utica Comets, could get his first start in net this season. There is no confirmation at this time about who will get the start.

Daws was drafted in 2020, and while most of his time has been with the Comets, he has played 52 games with the Devils, stepping in when needed.

Team Reporter Amanda Stein reported that Stefan Noesen is close to returning for the Devils. He was seen on the ice practicing with the team. He will not return for today’s game, but is a player to watch in the coming games.

A full list of both teams’ injuries is below:

Injuries Devils:

Dadonov (hand), month-to-month

Kovacevic (knee), month-to-month

Noesen (groin), day-to-day

Casey (lower body), undisclosed

McLaughlin (undisclosed)

Lammikko (undisclosed)

MacEwen (upper body), week-to-week

Markstrom (lower body), week-to-week

Oilers:

Walman (undisclosed), out

Regula (undisclosed), day-to-day

Hyman (wrist), week-to-week

Janmark (undisclosed), day-to-day

Connor Brown, who was picked up in free agency by the Devils this offseason, previously played for the Oilers.

He spoke with Stein about what it means to face his former team:

“It will be a different game. Some really close friends over there, but sometimes those are the ones you want to dig in a little more. It’s going to be a fun game,” Brown said.

This is how the Oilers lined up for Thursday’s matchup:

Here’s a look at how the Devils lined up for practice on Friday:

Puck drop is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on MSGSN.