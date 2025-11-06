    • Powered by Roundtable

    Game Preview: Montreal Canadiens at New Jersey Devils

    Nov 6, 2025, 23:19
    Nov 6, 2025, 23:19
    Devils host Canadiens tonight. New Jersey aims to extend perfect home streak as Cody Glass returns, while Montreal seeks to rebound from Tuesday's shootout loss.

    The New Jersey Devils will take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight in their first matchup since returning from their West Coast road trip.

    New Jersey begins a three-game homestand after going 1-3-0 on the trip, but remains perfect at home this season with a 5-0-0 record. The Devils enter the game with a record of  9-4-0, while the Canadiens sit at 9-3-1.

    Montreal last played on Tuesday, falling 5-4 in a shootout to the Philadelphia Flyers.

    Injury Update

    Ahead of tonight’s game, the Devils activated Cody Glass from injured reserve. Glass, who missed the last seven games with an upper-body injury, returns to center the third line. In a corresponding move, Seamus Casey was reassigned to Utica on Wednesday night.

    New Jersey also placed Brett Pesce on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

    Injury List:

    Devils:

    • Brown (undisclosed), day-to-day
    • Glass (upper body), week-to-week
    • Pesce (upper body), unknown
    • Dadonov (hand), month-to-month
    • Kovacevic (knee), month-to-month
    • McLaughlin (undisclosed)
    • MacEwen (upper body), week-to-week

    Canadiens:

    • Laine (abdomen), three to four months
    • Guhle (lower body), IR

    Projected Lines (Thursday Practice)

    Noesen – Hughes – Bratt

    Meier – Hischier – Mercer

    Palat – Glass – Gritsyuk

    Cotter – Lammikko – Glendening

    Siegenthaler – Hamilton

    Dillon – Hughes

    Cholowski – Nemec

    Starting Goalie: Jacob Markstrom

    When asked about Glass’s return, head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke with The Hockey News’ Kristy Flannery:

    “It’s very important. It gives us that third center. We were using him in some tough matchup situations. That’s important for us. It allows us to put Mercer back on the wing, and we like how that slots everybody in.”

    Players to Watch

    • Canadiens: Nick Suzuki — 12 points in his last 12 games.
    • Devils: Dawson Mercer — 6 points in his last 4 games.

    Team Leaders:

    • Jack Hughes (Devils) — 10 goals
    • Cole Caufield (Canadiens) — 10 goals

    This marks the first meeting between the two teams this season. They’ll face off again in a back-to-back series on April 4 and 5.

    The puck will drop at 7 PM at the Prudential Center. 

