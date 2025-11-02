Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Anaheim Ducks

The New Jersey Devils look to start another win streak as they take on the Anaheim Ducks tonight in Anaheim.

The Devils enter the matchup with a 9–3–0 record, while the Ducks sit at 6–3–1.

New Jersey is coming off a strong 4–1 win over the Los Angeles Kings last night. This marks the second half of their second back-to-back series of the season. The Devils face one of the league’s most demanding schedules, with 15 back-to-backs on tap this year.

Devils Back-to-Back Schedule (2025–26)

Oct. 21 @ Toronto / Oct. 22 vs. Minnesota

*Nov. 1 @ Los Angeles / Nov. 2 @ Anaheim

Nov. 28 @ Buffalo / Nov. 29 vs. Philadelphia

Dec. 5 vs. Vegas / Dec. 6 @ Boston

Dec. 13 vs. Anaheim / Dec. 14 vs. Vancouver

Dec. 30 @ Toronto / Dec. 31 @ Columbus

Jan. 3 vs. Utah / Jan. 4 vs. Carolina

Jan. 11 @ Winnipeg / Jan. 12 @ Minnesota

Jan. 19 @ Calgary / Jan. 20 @ Edmonton

Feb. 25 vs. Buffalo / Feb. 26 @ Pittsburgh

Mar. 3 vs. Florida / Mar. 4 vs. Toronto

Mar. 7 vs. Rangers / Mar. 8 vs. Detroit

Mar. 28 @ Carolina / Mar. 29 vs. Chicago

Apr. 4 vs. Montreal / Apr. 5 @ Montreal

Apr. 11 @ Detroit / Apr. 12 vs. Ottawa

The Ducks come into tonight’s game on a two-game win streak, most recently defeating the Detroit Red Wings 5–2 on October 31. Anaheim has won four of its last five games and will look to extend its win streak to three.

Players to Watch

Anaheim Ducks:

- Leo Carlsson recorded one goal and three assists in the win over Detroit. He leads the Ducks with 15 points.

- Cutter Gauthier leads Anaheim in goals with six.

New Jersey Devils:

- Jack Hughes continues to lead the Devils in both goals (9) and points (15).

- Luke Hughes recorded his 100th career point last night, assisting on a goal by Dawson Mercer, who had a standout performance with two shorthanded goals

Jacob Markstrom, who was recently extended on October 31 to a two-year, $12 million deal, stopped 43 of 44 shots in his first game since signing the contract.

After the game last night, Markstrom spoke with NJD.tv about the win.

“Everyone out there did a good job, sacrificed themselves,” Markstrom said. “The penalty kill came up huge. It’s a great team win — great team effort. They made my job easy, boxing out, blocking shots, and clearing rebounds. It was perfect out there for our D core and our forwards blocking shots.”

Injury Report/Lineups

Per NHL.com, neither team held a morning skate today. The Devils will likely start Jake Allen in net after Markstrom's strong performance last night.

Devils projected lineup

Stefan Noesen -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Arseny Gritsyuk

Timo Meier -- Juho Lammikko -- Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Brian Halonen

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes

Dennis Cholowski -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Seamus Casey

Injured: Connor Brown (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (upper body), Cody Glass (upper body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Frank Vatrano

Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Sam Colangelo

Injured: Ryan Strome (upper body), Radko Gudas (lower body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)

This is the first meeting between the Devils and the Ducks this season. The two teams will face off again on December 13 in New Jersey.

The puck drops at 8:00 PM ET in Anaheim, as the Devils aim for their second straight win and the Ducks look to extend their streak to three.