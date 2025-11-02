    • Powered by Roundtable

    Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Anaheim Ducks

    Nov 2, 2025, 21:50
    Updated at: Nov 2, 2025, 22:11

    The New Jersey Devils look to start another win streak as they take on the Anaheim Ducks tonight in Anaheim.

    The Devils enter the matchup with a 9–3–0 record, while the Ducks sit at 6–3–1.

    New Jersey is coming off a strong 4–1 win over the Los Angeles Kings last night. This marks the second half of their second back-to-back series of the season. The Devils face one of the league’s most demanding schedules, with 15 back-to-backs on tap this year.

    Devils Back-to-Back Schedule (2025–26)

    Oct. 21 @ Toronto / Oct. 22 vs. Minnesota

    *Nov. 1 @ Los Angeles / Nov. 2 @ Anaheim

    Nov. 28 @ Buffalo / Nov. 29 vs. Philadelphia

    Dec. 5 vs. Vegas / Dec. 6 @ Boston

    Dec. 13 vs. Anaheim / Dec. 14 vs. Vancouver

    Dec. 30 @ Toronto / Dec. 31 @ Columbus

    Jan. 3 vs. Utah / Jan. 4 vs. Carolina

    Jan. 11 @ Winnipeg / Jan. 12 @ Minnesota

    Jan. 19 @ Calgary / Jan. 20 @ Edmonton

    Feb. 25 vs. Buffalo / Feb. 26 @ Pittsburgh

    Mar. 3 vs. Florida / Mar. 4 vs. Toronto

    Mar. 7 vs. Rangers / Mar. 8 vs. Detroit

    Mar. 28 @ Carolina / Mar. 29 vs. Chicago

    Apr. 4 vs. Montreal / Apr. 5 @ Montreal

    Apr. 11 @ Detroit / Apr. 12 vs. Ottawa

    The Ducks come into tonight’s game on a two-game win streak, most recently defeating the Detroit Red Wings 5–2 on October 31. Anaheim has won four of its last five games and will look to extend its win streak to three.

    Players to Watch

    Anaheim Ducks:

    - Leo Carlsson recorded one goal and three assists in the win over Detroit. He leads the Ducks with 15 points.

    - Cutter Gauthier leads Anaheim in goals with six.

    New Jersey Devils:

    - Jack Hughes continues to lead the Devils in both goals (9) and points (15).

    - Luke Hughes recorded his 100th career point last night, assisting on a goal by Dawson Mercer, who had a standout performance with two shorthanded goals

    Jacob Markstrom, who was recently extended on October 31 to a two-year, $12 million deal, stopped 43 of 44 shots in his first game since signing the contract.

    After the game last night, Markstrom spoke with NJD.tv about the win. 

    “Everyone out there did a good job, sacrificed themselves,” Markstrom said. “The penalty kill came up huge. It’s a great team win — great team effort. They made my job easy, boxing out, blocking shots, and clearing rebounds. It was perfect out there for our D core and our forwards blocking shots.”

    Injury Report/Lineups

    Per NHL.com, neither team held a morning skate today. The Devils will likely start Jake Allen in net after Markstrom's strong performance last night. 

    Devils projected lineup

    Stefan Noesen -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

    Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Arseny Gritsyuk

    Timo Meier -- Juho Lammikko -- Dawson Mercer

    Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Brian Halonen

    Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

    Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes

    Dennis Cholowski -- Simon Nemec

    Jake Allen

    Jacob Markstrom

    Scratched: Seamus Casey

    Injured: Connor Brown (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (upper body), Cody Glass (upper body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body)

    Ducks projected lineup

    Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

    Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

    Nikita Nesterenko -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn

    Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Frank Vatrano

    Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson

    Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

    Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore

    Lukas Dostal

    Petr Mrazek

    Scratched: Sam Colangelo

    Injured: Ryan Strome (upper body), Radko Gudas (lower body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)

    This is the first meeting between the Devils and the Ducks this season. The two teams will face off again on December 13 in New Jersey.

    The puck drops at 8:00 PM ET in Anaheim, as the Devils aim for their second straight win and the Ducks look to extend their streak to three.