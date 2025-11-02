Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Anaheim Ducks

The New Jersey Devils look to start another win streak as they take on the Anaheim Ducks tonight in Anaheim.
The Devils enter the matchup with a 9–3–0 record, while the Ducks sit at 6–3–1.
New Jersey is coming off a strong 4–1 win over the Los Angeles Kings last night. This marks the second half of their second back-to-back series of the season. The Devils face one of the league’s most demanding schedules, with 15 back-to-backs on tap this year.
Oct. 21 @ Toronto / Oct. 22 vs. Minnesota
*Nov. 1 @ Los Angeles / Nov. 2 @ Anaheim
Nov. 28 @ Buffalo / Nov. 29 vs. Philadelphia
Dec. 5 vs. Vegas / Dec. 6 @ Boston
Dec. 13 vs. Anaheim / Dec. 14 vs. Vancouver
Dec. 30 @ Toronto / Dec. 31 @ Columbus
Jan. 3 vs. Utah / Jan. 4 vs. Carolina
Jan. 11 @ Winnipeg / Jan. 12 @ Minnesota
Jan. 19 @ Calgary / Jan. 20 @ Edmonton
Feb. 25 vs. Buffalo / Feb. 26 @ Pittsburgh
Mar. 3 vs. Florida / Mar. 4 vs. Toronto
Mar. 7 vs. Rangers / Mar. 8 vs. Detroit
Mar. 28 @ Carolina / Mar. 29 vs. Chicago
Apr. 4 vs. Montreal / Apr. 5 @ Montreal
Apr. 11 @ Detroit / Apr. 12 vs. Ottawa
The Ducks come into tonight’s game on a two-game win streak, most recently defeating the Detroit Red Wings 5–2 on October 31. Anaheim has won four of its last five games and will look to extend its win streak to three.
Anaheim Ducks:
- Leo Carlsson recorded one goal and three assists in the win over Detroit. He leads the Ducks with 15 points.
- Cutter Gauthier leads Anaheim in goals with six.
New Jersey Devils:
- Jack Hughes continues to lead the Devils in both goals (9) and points (15).
- Luke Hughes recorded his 100th career point last night, assisting on a goal by Dawson Mercer, who had a standout performance with two shorthanded goals
Jacob Markstrom, who was recently extended on October 31 to a two-year, $12 million deal, stopped 43 of 44 shots in his first game since signing the contract.
After the game last night, Markstrom spoke with NJD.tv about the win.
“Everyone out there did a good job, sacrificed themselves,” Markstrom said. “The penalty kill came up huge. It’s a great team win — great team effort. They made my job easy, boxing out, blocking shots, and clearing rebounds. It was perfect out there for our D core and our forwards blocking shots.”
Per NHL.com, neither team held a morning skate today. The Devils will likely start Jake Allen in net after Markstrom's strong performance last night.
Devils projected lineup
Stefan Noesen -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Arseny Gritsyuk
Timo Meier -- Juho Lammikko -- Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Brian Halonen
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes
Dennis Cholowski -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Seamus Casey
Injured: Connor Brown (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (upper body), Cody Glass (upper body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body)
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Nikita Nesterenko -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Frank Vatrano
Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Sam Colangelo
Scratched: Sam Colangelo

Injured: Ryan Strome (upper body), Radko Gudas (lower body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)
This is the first meeting between the Devils and the Ducks this season. The two teams will face off again on December 13 in New Jersey.
The puck drops at 8:00 PM ET in Anaheim, as the Devils aim for their second straight win and the Ducks look to extend their streak to three.