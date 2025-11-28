Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Buffalo Sabres

The New Jersey Devils visit Buffalo today for a matchup against the Sabres.

The Devils are coming off an overtime win against the St. Louis Blues. The team has had success on home ice this season, breaking several records.

The Sabres, on the other hand, are coming off a 4-2 loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Like the Devils, the Sabres have had luck at home. The team is 8-4-2 when they play in Buffalo.

Despite ongoing injuries, the Devils have continued to find ways to win.

They currently have six players on the injured list.

Dadonov (undisclosed)

J. Hughes (finger)

Pesce (upper-body)

Kovacevic (knee)

McLaughlin (undisclosed)

MacEwen (upper body)

By comparison, the Sabres have just three players missing from the lineup.

Norris (upper body)

Kesserling (undisclosed)

Kulich (blood clot)

On the Devils' side, Jesper Bratt still leads the team in assists and points, with 17 assists and 22 points. Simon Nemec has also had a strong start to the season, breaking several records as well.

For the Sabres, Tate Thompson leads in goals and is tied for assists. Thompson has 12 goals and is tied for the point leader with 21.

Looking ahead, this is the first meeting between the two teams this season. They will face off twice more, first on December 21 and finally on November 25.

The puck will drop at 4 PM as the Devils look to improve their road record in Buffalo.

