Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche

The New Jersey Devils will face off against the Colorado Avalanche tonight for the second time this season.

Tonight’s matchup marks the start of a four-game road trip for the Devils, who will look to extend their winning streak to nine games after an 8-1-0 start.

The Devils and the Avalanche meet twice this season. Their first meeting came just two days ago in Newark, when the Devils earned a 4-3 overtime win.

New Jersey enters the game riding an eight-game win streak, while Colorado holds a 5-1-4 record. The Avalanche have dropped four straight (in regulation, overtime, and a shootout) and will look to snap that streak. They remain unbeaten in regulation at home, going 2-0-2 so far this season.

Who to Watch

Jack Hughes scored the overtime winner on Sunday, capping off a two-goal performance. Hughes has been red-hot, tallying eight goals in nine games and earning NHL Third Star of the Week honors.

Jesper Bratt continues to contribute as well, posting 11 points through nine games.

For the Avalanche, Nathan MacKinnon leads the way with 14 points in 10 games. He scored in Sunday’s matchup and will again be a key player to watch.

Injuries

The Devils’ win on Sunday came at a cost, as defenseman Brett Pesce left the game after blocking a shot. He was placed on injured reserve. Following the game, head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters, including The Hockey News’ Kristy Flannery, that Pesce’s status “is not great.”

The Devils have since recalled Seamus Casey from AHL Utica.

Full Injury Report

Devils

Glass (upper body), week-to-week

Pesce (upper body), unknown

Dadonov (hand), month-to-month

Kovacevic (knee), month-to-month

McLaughlin (undisclosed)

Lammikko (lower body)

MacEwen (upper body), week-to-week

Avalanche

Girard (upper body)

Kiviranta (lower body)

O’Connor (hip)

Blackwood (lower body)

Lineup Changes

Both Seamus Casey and Juho Lammikko were seen skating with the team this morning. The two players were both injured during the preseason, but could make their season debuts tonight for the Devils.

Several adjustments have been made to the morning skate lineups to accommodate the changes:

1. Dawson Mercer returned to the right wing with Timo Meier and Nico Hischier.

2. Lammikko was seen in the middle of Arseny Gritsyuk and Connor Brown.

3. Defensive pairings: Dougie Hamilton will skate with Luke Hughes, Jonas Siegenthaler will skate with Simon Nemec, and Casey will skate with Brenden Dillon.

Markstrom Returns

Jacob Markstrom will be returning to the lineup tonight for the Devils. The goaltender hasn't played since being injured on October 13th.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe told NHL.com, "To get Marky back at a time when we've played so much hockey and so much to come, it's great to share that workload," Keefe said. "It's a chance for Marky to get back in there tonight."

Around the League

It’s a special night in the NHL, as all 32 teams are in action. Sixteen games, each with staggered start times, will make up another “Frozen Frenzy.”

The league-leading Devils, who sit atop the standings with 16 points, will play at 9 p.m. ET.

New Jersey looks to keep its winning streak alive, while Colorado aims to end their losing streak and avoid being swept by the Devils this season.

The game can be watched on MSGSN2 or streamed on Gotham Sports.

