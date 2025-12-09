Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Ottawa Senators

Tuesday night, the New Jersey Devils (16-12-1) will travel to the Canadian Tire Centre to face off against the Ottawa Senators (13-11-4) for the first time this season.
Devils' projected lineup per NHL.com
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Jesper Bratt
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Angus Crookshank
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes
Dennis Cholowski -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
The Devils had an optional skate this morning. Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt, who were both absent from Monday’s practice, are “good to go,” coach Sheldon Keefe said.
Senators projected lineup per NHL.com.
Nick Cousins -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Stephen Halliday -- Lars Eller -- David Perron
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
With that in mind, here is the full injury report for both teams:
Devils
Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Brett Pesche (hand), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (upper body)
Senators
Thomas Chabot (upper body), Shane Pinto (lower body)
Angus Crookshank returns to Ottawa for his third game with the Devils, the city where his NHL career started. The 26-year-old signed with New Jersey as a free agent on July 2, 2025, after spending his first two NHL seasons with the Senators, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2018.
Nico Hischier is the player to watch tonight. He ranks sixth all-time in franchise history for career points against the Senators, recording 19 points (9 goals, 10 assists) in 20 games versus Ottawa.
The puck will drop at 7 PM as both teams look to secure another win.
