Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Ottawa Senators

Tuesday night, the New Jersey Devils (16-12-1) will travel to the Canadian Tire Centre to face off against the Ottawa Senators (13-11-4) for the first time this season. ​

Lineups

Devils' projected lineup per NHL.com

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Jesper Bratt

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Angus Crookshank

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes

Dennis Cholowski -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

The Devils had an optional skate this morning. Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt, who were both absent from Monday’s practice, are “good to go,” coach Sheldon Keefe said.

Senators projected lineup per NHL.com.

Nick Cousins -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Stephen Halliday -- Lars Eller -- David Perron

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Injury Report

​With that in mind, here is the full injury report for both teams: ​

Devils ​

Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Brett Pesche (hand), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (upper body)​

Senators

Thomas Chabot (upper body), Shane Pinto (lower body)​

Storyline to Watch ​

Angus Crookshank returns to Ottawa for his third game with the Devils, the city where his NHL career started. The 26-year-old signed with New Jersey as a free agent on July 2, 2025, after spending his first two NHL seasons with the Senators, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2018. ​

Player to Watch

​Nico Hischier is the player to watch tonight. He ranks sixth all-time in franchise history for career points against the Senators, recording 19 points (9 goals, 10 assists) in 20 games versus Ottawa.​

The puck will drop at 7 PM as both teams look to secure another win.

