    Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Ottawa Senators

    Dec 9, 2025, 23:48
    Dec 9, 2025, 23:48
    Updated at: Dec 9, 2025, 23:48

    Tuesday night, the New Jersey Devils (16-12-1) will travel to the Canadian Tire Centre to face off against the Ottawa Senators (13-11-4) for the first time this season. ​

    Lineups

    Devils' projected lineup per NHL.com

    Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

    Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Jesper Bratt

    Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

    Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Angus Crookshank

    Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

    Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes

    Dennis Cholowski -- Simon Nemec

    Jacob Markstrom

    Jake Allen

    The Devils had an optional skate this morning. Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt, who were both absent from Monday’s practice, are “good to go,” coach Sheldon Keefe said.

    Senators projected lineup per NHL.com.

    Nick Cousins -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

    Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

    Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

    Stephen Halliday -- Lars Eller -- David Perron

    Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

    Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

    Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen

    Linus Ullmark

    Leevi Merilainen

    Injury Report

    ​With that in mind, here is the full injury report for both teams: ​

    Devils ​

    Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Brett Pesche (hand), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (upper body)​

    Senators

    Thomas Chabot (upper body), Shane Pinto (lower body)​

    Storyline to Watch ​

    Angus Crookshank returns to Ottawa for his third game with the Devils, the city where his NHL career started. The 26-year-old signed with New Jersey as a free agent on July 2, 2025, after spending his first two NHL seasons with the Senators, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2018. ​

    Player to Watch

    ​Nico Hischier is the player to watch tonight. He ranks sixth all-time in franchise history for career points against the Senators, recording 19 points (9 goals, 10 assists) in 20 games versus Ottawa.​

    The puck will drop at 7 PM as both teams look to secure another win. 

