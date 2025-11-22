    • Powered by Roundtable

    Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers

    Vani Hanamirian
    Nov 22, 2025, 21:31
    Nov 22, 2025, 21:31
    The New Jersey Devils wrap up their five-game road trip tonight in Philadelphia against the Flyers. ​

    The 13-6-1 Devils are coming off their first shutout loss of the season against the Florida Panthers. 

    The 10-6-3 Flyers are looking to secure another win at home after defeating the St. Louis Blues in overtime on Thursday. ​

    Lineup: ​

    Due to an ongoing injury list, several adjustments have been made to the lineup. Most notably, with Jack Hughes out, Timo Meier moves up to the top line. ​The lineup from the Devils' morning skate can be found below. ​

    Meier – Hischier – Bratt

    Gritsyuk – Mercer – Brown

    Palat – Lammikko – Dadonov

    Cotter – Glendening – Noesen

    Siegenthaler – Nemec

    Dillon – Hughes

    Cholowski – Hamilton

    Jake Allen to start.​

    Head coach Sheldon Keefe explained why he made the move to the media and NJD.tv earlier today. ​

    “Meier and Nico… have spent a lot of time together,” Keefe said. “You want them to carry play… make a difference offensively and defensively… and produce some offense.”​

    The Devils have been juggling ongoing injuries. While they gained three players back from the injury list during their road trip, the Devils still have a long list of sidelined players. ​

    Injuries

    Devils:

    J. Hughes (finger)

    MacEwen (lower-body)

    Glass (upper-body)

    Pesce (upper-body)

    Kovacevic (knee)

    McLaughlin (undisclosed)

    Flyers:

    Bonk (upper body)

    Ristolainen (triceps)​

    Who to Watch ​

    For the Flyers, Owen Tippett is one goal away from 100 career goals. He has earned six points in the last three games. ​

    For the Devils, Jesper Bratt has been strong, leading the team in assists with 13. ​

    This is the first matchup of the regular season for the two teams. They will meet again on November 29 and April 7. ​

    As the Devils close out their road trip, they are looking for another win. The team has gone 2-2-0 in their last four games.

    The puck drops at 7 PM in Philadelphia as the two Metropolitan Division teams battle for the win.