Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers

The New Jersey Devils wrap up their five-game road trip tonight in Philadelphia against the Flyers. ​

The 13-6-1 Devils are coming off their first shutout loss of the season against the Florida Panthers.

The 10-6-3 Flyers are looking to secure another win at home after defeating the St. Louis Blues in overtime on Thursday. ​

Lineup: ​

Due to an ongoing injury list, several adjustments have been made to the lineup. Most notably, with Jack Hughes out, Timo Meier moves up to the top line. ​The lineup from the Devils' morning skate can be found below. ​

Meier – Hischier – Bratt

Gritsyuk – Mercer – Brown

Palat – Lammikko – Dadonov

Cotter – Glendening – Noesen

Siegenthaler – Nemec

Dillon – Hughes

Cholowski – Hamilton

Jake Allen to start.​

Head coach Sheldon Keefe explained why he made the move to the media and NJD.tv earlier today. ​

“Meier and Nico… have spent a lot of time together,” Keefe said. “You want them to carry play… make a difference offensively and defensively… and produce some offense.”​

The Devils have been juggling ongoing injuries. While they gained three players back from the injury list during their road trip, the Devils still have a long list of sidelined players. ​

Injuries

Devils:

J. Hughes (finger)

MacEwen (lower-body)

Glass (upper-body)

Pesce (upper-body)

Kovacevic (knee)

McLaughlin (undisclosed)

Flyers:

Bonk (upper body)

Ristolainen (triceps)​

Who to Watch ​

For the Flyers, Owen Tippett is one goal away from 100 career goals. He has earned six points in the last three games. ​

For the Devils, Jesper Bratt has been strong, leading the team in assists with 13. ​

This is the first matchup of the regular season for the two teams. They will meet again on November 29 and April 7. ​

As the Devils close out their road trip, they are looking for another win. The team has gone 2-2-0 in their last four games.

The puck drops at 7 PM in Philadelphia as the two Metropolitan Division teams battle for the win.