Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers

The New Jersey Devils wrap up their five-game road trip tonight in Philadelphia against the Flyers.
The 13-6-1 Devils are coming off their first shutout loss of the season against the Florida Panthers.
The 10-6-3 Flyers are looking to secure another win at home after defeating the St. Louis Blues in overtime on Thursday.
Lineup:
Due to an ongoing injury list, several adjustments have been made to the lineup. Most notably, with Jack Hughes out, Timo Meier moves up to the top line. The lineup from the Devils' morning skate can be found below.
Meier – Hischier – Bratt
Gritsyuk – Mercer – Brown
Palat – Lammikko – Dadonov
Cotter – Glendening – Noesen
Siegenthaler – Nemec
Dillon – Hughes
Cholowski – Hamilton
Jake Allen to start.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe explained why he made the move to the media and NJD.tv earlier today.
“Meier and Nico… have spent a lot of time together,” Keefe said. “You want them to carry play… make a difference offensively and defensively… and produce some offense.”
The Devils have been juggling ongoing injuries. While they gained three players back from the injury list during their road trip, the Devils still have a long list of sidelined players.
Devils:
J. Hughes (finger)
MacEwen (lower-body)
Glass (upper-body)
Pesce (upper-body)
Kovacevic (knee)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
Flyers:
Bonk (upper body)
Ristolainen (triceps)
Who to Watch
For the Flyers, Owen Tippett is one goal away from 100 career goals. He has earned six points in the last three games.
For the Devils, Jesper Bratt has been strong, leading the team in assists with 13.
This is the first matchup of the regular season for the two teams. They will meet again on November 29 and April 7.
As the Devils close out their road trip, they are looking for another win. The team has gone 2-2-0 in their last four games.
The puck drops at 7 PM in Philadelphia as the two Metropolitan Division teams battle for the win.