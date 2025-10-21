Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs

The New Jersey Devils will play the Maple Leafs in Toronto today in their sixth game of the season.

The Devils are looking to extend their win streak to five games after opening the year 4-1, while the Maple Leafs aim to bounce back following a tough overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

New Jersey hasn’t won four straight since January 7–16, 2023, when they went on a five-game run. The team hasn’t lost since their season opener in Carolina and has since defeated both the defending Stanley Cup Champions and the Western Conference Champions.

Several Devils players have started to find their stride.

Jesper Bratt leads the team with seven points, registering at least one point in every game so far. He’s tied for the team lead in goals with three.

Jack Hughes has also been on a roll, scoring three goals in his last two games. The 2019 first-overall pick continues to showcase his elite skill and consistency.

Defenseman Brenden Dillon spoke with the media, including The Hockey News’ Kristy Flannery, about the team’s success on the penalty kill following Monday’s practice.

“We just really care about it. We really just want it to be a big part of our team... Everyone that is killing (penalties), we just really care about it,” said Dillon.

Jake Allen will get the start in the net for New Jersey, backed up by Nico Daws. Daws was recalled after starting goaltender Jacob Markstrom was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Injury Report Devils:

Dadonov (hand) – month-to-month

Kovacevic (knee) – month-to-month

Noesen (groin) – day-to-day

Casey (lower body) – undisclosed

McLaughlin (undisclosed)

Lammikko (undisclosed)

MacEwen (upper body) – week-to-week

Markstrom (lower body) – week-to-week

Maple Leafs:

Woll (personal)

Laughton (lower body) – IR

Rifai (wrist) – LTIR

Final Practice in Jersey

At the Devils’ final practice before heading to Toronto, Stefan Noesen was seen taking reps on the fourth line. Noesen is returning from injury and, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe, could make his return during the second half of the upcoming back-to-back set.

Monday’s Practice Lines (10/20/25)

Forwards:

Palat – Hughes – Bratt

Meier – Hischier – Mercer

Gritsyuk – Glass – Brown

Cotter – Glendening – Noesen

Defense:

Hughes – Pesce

Siegenthaler – Hamilton

Dillon – Nemec

Goaltenders: Allen | Daws

Extras: Dennis Cholowski, Brian Halonen

The Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs enter the matchup 3-2-1 and are wrapping up a five-game homestand tonight. Their most recent outing, a 4-3 overtime loss to Nashville, sparked strong postgame comments from goaltender Anthony Stolarz.

“You can’t let someone beat you up the ice there… You want to be on the ice in that situation, you’ve got to work hard. You’ve got to work back, and it cost us a point there,” Stolarz told reporters.

Two days later, he clarified his remarks, emphasizing his passion for the team’s potential.

“We’re on the cusp of doing great things, so that’s why I’m so passionate about it,” he said Monday. “Our goal is to win the Stanley Cup, and in order to get there, it’s a process. We’ve had some discussions, and we love each other. It’s a family in here.”

Toronto’s season has been up and down. They beat the Canadiens to open the year, dropped two straight to the Red Wings, then picked up wins against Nashville and Detroit before falling to Seattle.

William Nylander has been electric, recording 11 points in six games (two goals, nine assists) to lead the team. He also weighed in on Stolarz’s comments.

“I think there’s frustration maybe a little bit in the locker room,” Nylander said. “We can play better, but our game has been growing… We’re a tight-knit group and we move forward from here. It’s all good. We’re teammates—he’s a great guy.”

Auston Matthews has also found his rhythm, tallying four goals to start the season.

Overview

Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Devils and Maple Leafs this season. The next matchups are scheduled for December 30 and March 4.

According to ESPN Betting, the Devils enter as the underdog. Toronto ranks third in goals scored league-wide, while New Jersey has netted 19.

The game will stream on ESPN+, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. ET. Both teams will be hungry, Toronto to rebound from a frustrating loss, and New Jersey to extend its red-hot winning streak to five.