Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Vegas Golden Knights

The New Jersey Devils (18-14-1) take on the Vegas Golden Knights (16-9-6) today at the T-Mobile Arena.​

Lineup and Injuries

​Devils projected lineup per NHL.com

Jesper Bratt -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Paul Cotter -- Juho Lammikko -- Stefan Noesen

Angus Crookshank -- Luke Glendening -- Xavier Parent

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes – Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon -- Colton White

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Calen Addison, Dennis Chowlowski, Timo Meier

Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Simon Nemec (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup per NHL.com

Mitch Marner -- Brett Howden -- Mark Stone

Ivan Barbashev -- Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev

Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Brandon Saad -- Reilly Smith – Branden Bowman

Brayden McNabb -- Zach Whitecloud

Noah Hanifin -- Kaedan Korczak

Jeremy Lauzon -- Ben Hutton

Carter Hart

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz

Injured: Jack Eichel (illness), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Player to Watch​

The Player to watch is Brett Pesce, who is likely returning after missing 24 games with a hand injury suffered on October 26. Although there was no morning skate, Pesce is expected to play tonight. ​

Storyline to Watch

​There are several streaks the teams are looking to continue tonight. ​The Golden Knights are on a seven-game point streak. The team has gone 6-0-1 in its last seven games. ​

Jesper Bratt is also on a streak. Bratt is on a three-game point streak (1g-2a).​

The puck will drop at 10 PM.

