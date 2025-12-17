    • Powered by Roundtable

    Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Vegas Golden Knights

    Vani Hanamirian
    Dec 17, 2025, 20:57
    The New Jersey Devils (18-14-1) take on the Vegas Golden Knights (16-9-6) today at the T-Mobile Arena.​

    Lineup and Injuries

    Devils projected lineup per NHL.com

    Jesper Bratt -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

    Ondrej Palat -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

    Paul Cotter -- Juho Lammikko -- Stefan Noesen

    Angus Crookshank -- Luke Glendening -- Xavier Parent

    Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

    Luke Hughes – Brett Pesce

    Brenden Dillon -- Colton White

    Jake Allen

    Jacob Markstrom

    Scratched: Calen Addison, Dennis Chowlowski, Timo Meier

    Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Simon Nemec (lower body)

    Golden Knights projected lineup per NHL.com

    Mitch Marner -- Brett Howden -- Mark Stone

    Ivan Barbashev -- Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev

    Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

    Brandon Saad -- Reilly Smith – Branden Bowman

    Brayden McNabb -- Zach Whitecloud

    Noah Hanifin -- Kaedan Korczak

    Jeremy Lauzon -- Ben Hutton

    Carter Hart

    Akira Schmid

    Scratched: Alexander Holtz

    Injured: Jack Eichel (illness), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

    Player to Watch​

    The Player to watch is Brett Pesce, who is likely returning after missing 24 games with a hand injury suffered on October 26. Although there was no morning skate, Pesce is expected to play tonight. ​

    Storyline to Watch

    ​There are several streaks the teams are looking to continue tonight. ​The Golden Knights are on a seven-game point streak. The team has gone 6-0-1 in its last seven games. ​

    Jesper Bratt is also on a streak. Bratt is on a three-game point streak (1g-2a).​

    The puck will drop at 10 PM. 

