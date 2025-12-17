Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Vegas Golden Knights

The New Jersey Devils (18-14-1) take on the Vegas Golden Knights (16-9-6) today at the T-Mobile Arena.
Devils projected lineup per NHL.com
Jesper Bratt -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Paul Cotter -- Juho Lammikko -- Stefan Noesen
Angus Crookshank -- Luke Glendening -- Xavier Parent
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes – Brett Pesce
Brenden Dillon -- Colton White
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Calen Addison, Dennis Chowlowski, Timo Meier
Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Simon Nemec (lower body)
Golden Knights projected lineup per NHL.com
Mitch Marner -- Brett Howden -- Mark Stone
Ivan Barbashev -- Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev
Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar
Brandon Saad -- Reilly Smith – Branden Bowman
Brayden McNabb -- Zach Whitecloud
Noah Hanifin -- Kaedan Korczak
Jeremy Lauzon -- Ben Hutton
Carter Hart
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Alexander Holtz
Injured: Jack Eichel (illness), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
The Player to watch is Brett Pesce, who is likely returning after missing 24 games with a hand injury suffered on October 26. Although there was no morning skate, Pesce is expected to play tonight.
There are several streaks the teams are looking to continue tonight. The Golden Knights are on a seven-game point streak. The team has gone 6-0-1 in its last seven games.
Jesper Bratt is also on a streak. Bratt is on a three-game point streak (1g-2a).
The puck will drop at 10 PM.
