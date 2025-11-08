Game Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins at New Jersey Devils

The Pittsburgh Penguins visit Newark tonight to take on the New Jersey Devils in a matchup between two of the NHL’s hottest teams.

The Penguins enter the game at 9-4-2, while the Devils sit at 10-4-0.

New Jersey remains undefeated at home (6-0-0) this season after defeating the Montreal Canadiens 4–3 in overtime on November 6. The Penguins also played that night, earning a 5–3 win over the Washington Capitals.

The Devils currently rank second in the NHL standings with 20 points, while the Penguins sit fourth, also with 20 points.

Dillon on Facing Pittsburgh

At Friday’s practice, defenseman Brenden Dillon discussed the challenge of taking on a veteran Penguins team with The Hockey News’ Kristy Flannery.

“I think for tomorrow, a team that those guys have been together not just years, but decades — they know each other, they can read off one another,” Dillon said. “Year after year, they seem to always be near the top. First and foremost, staying out of the box is going to be our best bet — try to play five-on-five, and when they do get a power play, have good sticks and just be aware.”

This will be the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

Players to Watch

Devils

Jack Hughes – 10 goals and 8 assists through 14 games.

Dawson Mercer – off to a career-best start with 6 goals and 4 assists.

Penguins

Bryan Rust – 5 goals and 9 assists so far this season.

Sidney Crosby – 9 goals and 5 assists in his last 10 games.

Injuries and Lineup Notes

Devils Defenseman Dougie Hamilton did not skate at practice on Friday after leaving Thursday’s game early. His status remains uncertain for tonight’s matchup.

Due to Hamilton’s absence, the lines at Friday morning’s skate were adjusted.

Kristy Flannery (@InStilettos_NHL) on X

11.07.25 #NJDevils Lines & Pairs: Noesen - Hughes - Bratt Meier - Hischier - Mercer Palat - Glass - Gritsyuk Cotter - Lammikko - Glendening Siegenthaler - Nemec Dillon - Hughes Cholowski - White Markstrom | Allen Extras: MacEwen & Halonen

Colton White was recalled from the AHL’s Utica Comets and could draw into the lineup if Hamilton is ruled out.

“It’s really exciting,” White said to NHL.com. “It’s been a long time since I’ve played — a lot of hard work and a long wait. I’m just really excited and grateful for the opportunity.”

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET at Prudential Center, as the Devils look to remain perfect on home ice and extend their winning streak.