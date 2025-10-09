Game Preview: The New Jersey Devils Open the 2025–26 Season Against the Carolina Hurricanes

The New Jersey Devils will play their first game of the 2025–26 season tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The two teams last faced one another in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. That series ended the Devils’ season when they fell 5–4 in double overtime to the Hurricanes in Game 5.

Now, the Devils are looking for revenge after that elimination. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET in Carolina.

Last season, the two teams met four times in the regular season and five times in the postseason.

Regular-Season Results

Oct. 15 at Hurricanes – 4–2 L

Nov. 21 vs. Hurricanes – 4–2 W

Dec. 27 vs. Hurricanes – 4–2 W

Dec. 28 at Hurricanes – 5–2 L

Playoff Results

Game 1: Devils at Hurricanes – Lost 1–4

Game 2: Devils at Hurricanes – Lost 1–3

Game 3: Hurricanes at Devils – Won 3–2 (2OT)

Game 4: Hurricanes at Devils – Lost 2–5

Game 5: Devils at Hurricanes – Lost 4–5 (2OT)

Including playoffs, the Devils are 0–10 in their last 10 games played in Carolina, a streak they’ll look to end tonight.

Leading into the season, both teams wrapped up their exhibition schedules. The Devils went 3–2–2 in seven preseason games, while Carolina finished 1–3–2 in six.

Where to Watch

TV: ESPN+ and Hulu

Radio: Devils Hockey Network

At the morning skate, the Devils’ lines looked nearly identical to Wednesday’s session:

Morning Skate Lines

Evgenii Dadonov — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Arseny Gritsyuk

Zack MacEwen

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon — Simon Nemec

Dennis Cholowski — (Noesen)

Goalies:

Jacob Markstrom, Jake Allen

The expected goaltending matchup is Frederik Andersen for Carolina versus Jacob Markstrom for New Jersey.

Milestone Moments

Tonight’s game will mark Brett Pesce’s 700th career NHL game. Pesce, who was a full participant in practice yesterday after missing time in training camp, will become the 20th player in NHL history to play his 700th game against the team that drafted him.

Pesce was originally selected by the Hurricanes, where he played for nine seasons before joining the Devils this offseason.

It’s also a milestone night for rookie Arseny Gritsyuk, who will make his NHL debut after spending most of his career in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). Gritsyuk led the Devils in preseason scoring with five points (2 goals, 3 assists).

Three other players will make their Devils debuts tonight: Evgenii Dadonov, Connor Brown, and Luke Glendening, all appearing in the red and black for the first time.

After 163 days of waiting, Devils hockey is finally back, and the team will look to start the new season on the right foot tonight in Carolina.

