Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks at New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils (18-13-1) host the Vancouver Canucks (11-17-3) on Sunday afternoon at the Prudential Center.

Lineup

Devils projected lineup per NHL.com:

Jesper Bratt -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Paul Cotter -- Juho Lammikko -- Stefan Noesen

Xavier Parent -- Luke Glendening -- Angus Crookshank

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes

Dennis Chowlowski -- Colton White

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Calen Addison, Timo Meier

Canucks projected lineup per NHL.com

Jake DeBrusk -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- David Kampf -- Conor Garland

Evander Kane -- Drew O'Connor -- Kiefer Sherwood

Liam Ohgren -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson

Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Zeev Buium -- Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Lukas Reichel, P.O. Joseph

Injury report

Devils:

Gritsyuk (upper body)

Nemec (lower body)

J. Hughes (finger)

Pesce (upper body)

Dadonov (wrist)

Kovacevic (knee)

McLaughlin (undisclosed)

MacEwen (upper body)

Meier (personal leave)

Canucks:

Rossi (lower body)

Pettersson (undisclosed)

Blueger (lower body)

Chytil (upper body)

Forbort (undisclosed)

Storyline to Watch:

For the Canucks, Buium and Ohgren are expected to make their team debuts on Sunday. The two joined the Canucks on Friday. They were a part of a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Quinn Hughes.

Player to Watch

Jesper Bratt is the player to watch tonight. He earned two points Saturday in the Devils’ 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Bratt leads the team in assists (21) and points (27).

The puck will drop at 12:30 p.m.







