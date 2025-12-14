    • Powered by Roundtable

    Game Preview: Vancouver Canucks at New Jersey Devils

    Dec 14, 2025, 16:17
    The New Jersey Devils (18-13-1) host the Vancouver Canucks (11-17-3) on Sunday afternoon at the Prudential Center.

    Lineup

    Devils projected lineup per NHL.com:

    Jesper Bratt -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

    Ondrej Palat -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

    Paul Cotter -- Juho Lammikko -- Stefan Noesen

    Xavier Parent -- Luke Glendening -- Angus Crookshank

    Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

    Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes

    Dennis Chowlowski -- Colton White

    Jacob Markstrom

    Jake Allen

    Scratched: Calen Addison, Timo Meier

    Canucks projected lineup per NHL.com

    Jake DeBrusk -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser

    Nils Hoglander -- David Kampf -- Conor Garland

    Evander Kane -- Drew O'Connor -- Kiefer Sherwood

    Liam Ohgren -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson

    Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

    Zeev Buium -- Tyler Myers

    Elias Pettersson -- Tom Willander

    Thatcher Demko

    Kevin Lankinen

    Scratched: Lukas Reichel, P.O. Joseph

    Injury report

    Devils:

    Gritsyuk (upper body)

    Nemec (lower body)

    J. Hughes (finger)

    Pesce (upper body)

    Dadonov (wrist)

    Kovacevic (knee)

    McLaughlin (undisclosed)

    MacEwen (upper body)

    Meier (personal leave)

    Canucks:

    Rossi (lower body)

    Pettersson (undisclosed)

    Blueger (lower body)

    Chytil (upper body)

    Forbort (undisclosed)

    Storyline to Watch:

    For the Canucks, Buium and Ohgren are expected to make their team debuts on Sunday. The two joined the Canucks on Friday. They were a part of a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Quinn Hughes.

    Player to Watch

    Jesper Bratt is the player to watch tonight. He earned two points Saturday in the Devils’ 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Bratt leads the team in assists (21) and points (27).

    The puck will drop at 12:30 p.m.



