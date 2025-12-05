Game Preview: Vegas Golden Knights at New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils close out their four-game homestand tonight as they face off against the Vegas Golden Knights. ​

Recently, the Devils have faced challenges at home, dropping three straight games after going undefeated in regulation at home to start the season.

​Looking for a turnaround, the 16-10-1 Devils aim to end their skid as they take on the 12-6-8 Golden Knights. ​

This morning, the Devils recalled forward Angus Crookshank from the Utica Comets.

New Jersey Devils Recall Angus Crookshank

The <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-jersey-devils">New Jersey Devils</a> announced on Friday that they have recalled forward Angus Crookshank from the Utica Comets.

Crookshank has played 17 games so far this season with the Devils' AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets. In those games, Crookshank has scored five goals and tallied two assists for a total of seven points. ​

The center is no stranger to the NHL. In the past two seasons with the Ottawa Senators, Crookshank has played in 21 NHL games. He has a career total of two goals and four assists in the NHL. ​

Ahead of his potential Devils debut, Crookshank spoke with NJD.tv. ​

“I’m excited. You want to play in the NHL so any day you can be here it’s great,” Crookshank said. “Hopefully, I can show my stuff.”​

As a result of Crookshank's arrival, the morning skate lineup looked different. ​

Meier-Hischier-Noesen

Palat-Mercer-Bratt

Gritsyuk-Glass-Brown

Cotter-Glendening-Crookshank​

Siegenthaler-Hamilton

Dillon-Hughes

White-Nemec

Cholowski - (Lammikko)​

Jacob Markstrom is set to get the start in the net, backed up by Jake Allen. ​

Ahead of the game, head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke with the media and NJD.tv about the adjustments.

​"It's getting greater balance in our lines," Keefe said. "We're playing against a team today that gives you no shifts off. That's really a big part of it."​

Another reason for the lineup adjustments is that the Devils are dealing with several key injuries. ​The full list of injured Devils players is below.

J. Hughes (finger)

Pesce (upper-body)

Dadonov (hand)

Kovacevic (knee)

McLaughlin (undisclosed)

MacEwen (upper body)

Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights enter tonight’s game on a two-game winning streak, having beaten the San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks. Ranked third in the NHL for faceoff percentage at 53.9%, the Golden Knights approach tonight’s matchup with fewer injuries, as detailed below.

Lauzon (undisclosed, IR)

Hill (lower-body, IR)

Karlsson (lower-body, IR)

Pietrangelo (hip, IR)

With both teams seeking momentum, the Devils hope to snap their losing streak, while the Golden Knights aim for a third straight victory. ​

The teams are facing off for the first time this season tonight and will meet again in just 12 days on December 17th. ​

When asked about the matchup, Jesper Bratt told NJD.tv what the team must do to escape its losing streak.



"​It’s going to take our A Game to beat a team like this,” Bratt said. “We’re focused on the first period to play really solid defensively. Don’t give them the inside of the ice.”​

The puck will drop at 7 PM.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.