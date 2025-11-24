Why Cody Glass' Return Is Significant For New Jersey Devils

On Monday morning, Cody Glass skated onto the ice at Prudential Center to participate in the New Jersey Devils' morning skate ahead of hosting the Detroit Red Wings.

Wearing his No. 12 jersey, he centered the third line with Evgenii Dadonov and Connor Brown. It was a pleasant surprise as Glass has been sidelined with an upper-body injury, marking his second injury since the season began on Oct. 9.

"It sucked. It was emotional. I was very frustrated, "Glass told reporters. "Not much I can do about it. I kind of have deja vu talking to you guys again."

Glass sustained his latest injury in Chicago against the Blackhawks. He has missed the team's last four games.

"I am back and dodged a bullet," Glass continued. "The original planning was different. Then we got some good news throughout the process. It just kept healing and getting better and better, and got to a point where I can play again. So, I am happy about that."

With Glass entering the lineup, Juho Lammikko will come out. The Devils will begin Monday night's game with Nico Hischier, Dawson Mercer, Glass, and Luke Glendening as their four centers.

"It makes a significant difference," head coach Sheldon Keefe said of Glass's return. "He needs to come in and play well, play fast, play hard, and get comfortable early."

In addition to providing a boost to the team's bottom six, who have struggled offensively, along with the rest of the team, Glass can take some of the defensive responsibility off Hischier.

Through 10 games, Glass has three goals, including one on the man advantage. He has averaged 11:59 of ice time and has a face-off win percentage of 48.4 percent.

"I feel like Sheldon knows what he is going to get out of me," Glass said. "And I know what I am getting out of myself. I don't try to do too much, I just try to be the same player I always am."

The Devils have an 8-1-1 record with Glass in the lineup.

Puck drop between the Devils and Red Wings is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. Fans can view the game on MSGSN or stream it on the Gotham Sports.

