Devils Q&A: 5 Random Questions With Connor Brown

In a small sample size, Connor Brown has been everything the New Jersey Devils could have hoped for. Through five games he has three goals, playing on the third line with Cody Glass and Arseny Gritsyuk. He is part of a very successful penalty kill unit, which is ranked third in the NHL at 95 percent (19 for 20).

"He plays a good 200 foot game," Glass told The Hockey News. "(Brown) is an honest player, skates hard, and I think people don't really realize how sneaky skilled he is. He is a really good player. He has helped me a ton already and it has only been (a few) games."

Recently, The Hockey News caught up with with Brown for a mini Q&A. During the interview, he opened up about his love for the game, career trajectory, and more.

The Hockey News: Lisa Kudrow has publicly spoken about how it took a few years to settle into her Friends character, Phoebe Buffay. How long did it take you to get comfortable and understand what it takes to be an NHLer, day in and day out?

Connor Brown: Ooh, I don't think three years. Actually, I played for Mike Babcock (my) first (season), and it was very black and white, what he expected from me. It was really helpful as a young player, so honestly, right away. It was this is exactly what I expect from you and this is the way I want you to play. A lot of that stuff kind of stuck with me, so it was a pretty quick adjustment.

THN: Is there a particular moment in your career that you would love to show to your younger self to say this is going to be you in the future?

Brown: Maybe playing in the Stanley Cup Final. Game 7 (against the Florida Panthers). I think I started that game too, so kind of standing on the blue line was pretty cool moment.

THN: Was that a home or road game?

Brown: That was away. I was in Florida, unfortunately. If it was at home, it might have been a different result.

THN: Was there ever a moment in your career when you started to lose your love for the game?

Brown: Yeah, there are definitely moments where the pressure, expectations, or the results weigh a little heavy and take away from the fun and the process of it.

As I have gotten older, I feel like I have had a lot better perspective of having a family and things like that, so I definitely do a better job of keeping it fun now.

THN: What has hockey given you?

Brown: Well, for me, everything. I come from a hockey family. My dad played hockey and my brother played. It has definitely given me great friends, great relationships, and lots of life lessons. It has given me a job and family.

Hockey has given me just about everything.

THN: At this point, does hockey feel like a job to you, or is it still your passion that you have had since you were a kid?

Brown: I definitely have a passion, and I definitely understand the job aspect of it, when it comes to what is expected of you. To be in shape, and you know, you are not playing shinny. You understand that it is a job, but there is definitely a lot of passion.

I just love the game. I love to play, I love to practice, and when you don't have that, it makes it harder to perform at your best.

