3 Devils Ready To Break Out

The 2025-26 campaign is almost here for the New Jersey Devils, as they play their regular season opener against the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 9.

With their season just about here, let's look at three Devils players who are breakout candidates to watch in 2025-26.

Simon Nemec

When looking at the Devils' roster, there is no question that Simon Nemec is a player who stands out as a prime breakout candidate. The 2022 second-overall pick is still looking to have that big season and cement himself as a star on the Devils' blueline. He undoubtedly has the potential to become just that, and it will be interesting to see if he takes that next step in 2025-26 because of it.

Seamus Casey

Seamus Casey is another young defenseman looking to break out for the Devils this season. The 21-year-old has shown promise early on his career when given the chance to play for New Jersey, and it will be interesting to see how he builds off it in 2025-26. In 14 games with the Devils last season, he had four goals, eight points, and a plus-3 rating.

Arseny Gritsyuk

Arseny Gritsyuk is another notable breakout candidate for the Devils this season. The 2019 fifth-round pick just had a strong season in the KHL with SKA St. Petersburg, recording 17 goals, 27 assists, and 44 points in 49 games. He has also stood out this preseason for the Devils, so it is hard not to be excited about him heading into 2025-26.