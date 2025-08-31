A Dead Offseason Leaguewide

It has been a quiet offseason for the New Jersey Devils. Unlike in recent years, they haven’t made nearly as many trades. But it isn’t just the Devils; across the NHL, activity has come to a halt. The league hasn’t seen a major move in more than a month, with July 25 marking the date of the last reported trade.

NJ.com’s Ryan Novozinsky recently reported two key updates that help explain the silence around the league.

First, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:

“The NHL isn't just publicly quiet right now. It's the same way behind closed doors. Teams either don't want to make trades or are demanding insane prices.”

That sentiment sums up the current state of the market. With trades stalled and teams unwilling or unable to make significant moves, this has become one of the most stagnant offseasons in recent NHL history.

The second piece of news Novozinsky reported involves contract negotiations between the Devils and Luke Hughes.

The expectation was that Hughes would sign a long-term deal this offseason. While talks have begun, the sticking point appears to be contract length. Luke is reportedly interested in structuring his deal so that he hits free agency in 2030, the same year his brother, Jack Hughes, will also become a free agent.

The Devils’ salary-cap situation adds another layer of complication. The team has just under $7 million remaining for the 2025–26 season. With just over a month until opening night, it was expected that the Devils would clear more space to accommodate Hughes’ contract, but that hasn’t happened.

Now the picture is clearer: with trades stalled leaguewide, creating cap flexibility has been nearly impossible. That explains not only the holdup with Hughes’ contract but also why the Devils haven’t been able to add reinforcements to strengthen their playoff push.

Even so, one thing is certain, the Devils must get Luke Hughes signed before the season begins.