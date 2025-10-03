Are the New Jersey Devils Playoff Contenders?

The New Jersey Devils enter the 2025–26 season looking for redemption after last year’s early playoff exit. The team fell in the first round to the Carolina Hurricanes, losing the series in five games (4–1).

This offseason has brought several changes to the lineup, and the Devils are aiming for a deeper postseason run. But the question remains: are they genuine contenders — a team that others will fear?

It’s still early, but the pieces are there. The Devils have shown enough in camp and the preseason to be in the conversation.

Projected Lineup

Forwards

Evgenii Dadonov – Jack Hughes – Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier – Nico Hischier – Arseny Gritsyuk

Ondrej Palat – Dawson Mercer – Connor Brown

Paul Cotter – Cody Glass – Stefan Noesen

Defense

Jonas Siegenthaler – Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes – Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon – Simon Nemec

Goaltenders

Jacob Markstrom Jake Allen

Preseason Preview vs. Rangers

In Thursday’s matchup against the New York Rangers, head coach Sheldon Keefe revealed that the lines he used were close to what fans can expect in the regular season.

“With the Rangers here today, it’s somewhat identical to what a regular-season road game against New York would look like — a 7:00 p.m. start, the routine, everything about it,” Keefe explained. “It’s as close to a regular full day as you can get our guys. That’s why you’ll see most of our group out there — a close representation of our team here today in New York.”

Lines vs. Rangers

Dadonov – J. Hughes – Bratt

Meier – Hischier – Mercer

Palat – Glass – Brown

Cotter – Glendening – Gritsyuk

Defense

Vilen – Pesce

Siegenthaler – Hamilton

Dillon – Nemec

Markstrom started in net and is expected to lead the team into the season opener.

Keefe noted that this was a more veteran-heavy lineup, and changes will be made before opening night, including the addition of Luke Hughes.

Injury Updates (via PuckPedia & team reports)

Stefan Noesen – groin (day-to-day, expected return: Oct. 9)

Brett Pesce – undisclosed (out, expected return: Oct. 9)

Seamus Casey – lower body (day-to-day, expected return: Oct. 4)

Marc McLaughlin – undisclosed (out for the rest of training camp, expected return: Oct. 9)

Jonathan Kovacevic – knee (out, expected return: Jan. 3, 2026)

New Faces Making an Impact

The Devils were active in free agency, and their additions are already paying off.

Evgenii Dadonov has slotted seamlessly onto the first line with Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt. That trio has the potential to be one of the league’s most dangerous units.

Connor Brown has earned a role in the bottom six and is projected to skate alongside Ondrej Palat and Dawson Mercer, giving the Devils added depth.

The Devils also re-signed Jake Allen, giving them a reliable tandem in net alongside Jacob Markstrom. That one-two punch provides much-needed security in goal.

Gritsyuk Brings Energy

One of the most exciting storylines of camp has been Arseny Gritsyuk. The 24-year-old Russian forward recorded three points (1G, 2A) in four preseason games, finishing just behind Jack Hughes (four assists in two games) for the team lead in scoring.

Gritsyuk’s skill, speed, and creativity inject a fresh wave of energy into the lineup and could be a difference-maker in the Devils’ push for playoff success.

Final Thoughts

On paper, the Devils have what it takes to be a playoff contender and a team others will not want to face. The top-end talent is proven, the depth has improved, and the goaltending tandem looks stable.

The biggest factor, as always, will be health. If the Devils can stay consistent and avoid major injuries, they have the tools to make a serious run this spring.

They have the pieces. Now it’s about execution... and surviving long enough to be still playing hockey in June.