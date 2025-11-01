Arseny Gritsyuk: Early Impact for the Devils

Arseny Gritsyuk has had a strong start to his NHL career. At just 24 years old, the forward has made a significant impact on the New Jersey Devils in his rookie season.

Through 11 games, Gritsyuk has recorded two goals and four assists, but his influence goes far beyond the stat sheet.

Drafted 129th overall in 2019, Gritsyuk has quickly become a rookie to watch. His relentless energy and ability to create opportunities have made him a standout presence in the Devils’ middle six.

His strong two-way play, contributing both offensively and defensively, has helped solidify his spot in the lineup and make an early impression within the organization.

The Devils, currently on a two-game losing streak following an eight-game win streak, have dealt with several early-season injuries. Gritsyuk’s energy and drive have provided a spark exactly when the team needs it most.

While Gritsyuk may not be a frontrunner for the Calder Trophy alongside rookies like Ivan Demidov and Matthew Schaefer, his early performance deserves recognition. He’s brought fresh life to the Devils’ lineup and continues to adapt quickly to the NHL pace.

During Friday’s morning skate, Gritsyuk was slotted alongside Ondřej Palát and Nico Hischier on the second line.

With lineup adjustments due to injuries, he’s had opportunities to play with a range of teammates, an experience that has only accelerated his development.

As the Devils prepare to face the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night, Gritsyuk’s early-season impact, both on and off the ice, continues to be one of the bright spots of New Jersey’s campaign.