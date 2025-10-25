Brenden Dillon Makes Devils History

Brenden Dillon has become the first defenseman in New Jersey Devils history to score the game-winning goal on consecutive days.

The Devils are in the midst of their second-longest win streak in the past 10 years. The only longer streak came in 2022, when the team won 13 straight games.

New Jersey currently sits atop the NHL standings with a 7-1-0 record.

Every player has stepped up, but the defensemen, in particular, have been breaking franchise records. Dillon scored his first goal in Tuesday’s 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, then followed it up the next night with another goal in the Devils’ 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild.

The 34-year-old defenseman has officially cemented his name in team history, with game-winning goals on both October 21 and 22.

The Devils kept the momentum going in Thursday’s win over the San Jose Sharks, when defenseman Dougie Hamilton scored both the tying and game-winning goals.

His two-goal performance powered New Jersey to a 3-1 victory and extended the team’s win streak to seven games.

For the third consecutive game, a Devils defenseman has scored the game-winner, a testament to the blue line’s offensive impact early this season.

The team will look to continue its hot streak tomorrow night against the Colorado Avalanche.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.



