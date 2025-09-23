Casey Making His Case: Devils Prospect Fighting for NHL Role

One of the biggest names to watch for the New Jersey Devils ahead of the 2025-26 season is Seamus Casey.

The 21-year-old defenseman, a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, has been working toward securing a permanent spot with the team.

Last season, Casey split time between the NHL and the AHL. In 14 games with the Devils, he recorded four goals, four assists, and eight points. With the Utica Comets, he tallied three goals and 18 points with a plus-1 rating over 30 games.

At five-foot-ten, Casey isn’t the biggest blueliner, but his strong two-way play has stood out. He impressed at the Prospects Challenge this fall and continues to build on the momentum he created last year. In the 2024 preseason, Casey made his NHL debut in Prague, where he scored his first career goal in just his second game.

Offense has always been a key part of his game. Speaking with the Comets before training camp, Casey said:

“I love to play offense too and help out whenever I can. I love to play with the puck on my stick and in the offensive zone with my teammates. Things went well on the offensive side last year and I’m looking to keep that up, but you have to be a complete player around all sides of the puck.”

Casey opened camp strong but is currently dealing with a minor injury. Head coach Sheldon Keefe provided an update Monday:

“He tweaked something in that practice Saturday. He’s doing a lot better. I just felt giving him a couple more days would be the smart thing to do. I would expect to see him Friday if he continues on the path that he is here now.”

Despite the setback, Casey’s mindset hasn’t changed. He’s determined to prove he belongs in the lineup:

“Not being one of the biggest defensemen out there, there’s always room to focus on being more physical. I never want there to be any doubts there. It’s just about being as consistent as I can be in all areas, which comes back to the help of the coaching staff and some of the older guys. Those daily habits on the ice might seem trivial, but you have to be able to do the little things right.”

Casey won’t dress for tonight’s game, but Keefe expects him back Friday. When he returns, he’ll have another chance to show the organization why he deserves a full-time spot on the Devils’ roster.