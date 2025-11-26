Chaos at the Buzzer: Devils and Red Wings Hit With Seven Penalties

The New Jersey Devils finished their 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings with a series of penalties being assessed at the final mark of the game for actions during a post-game altercation. ​

The full breakdown of the seven injuries assessed at the end of the third period is below. ​

20:00 - Jacob Markstrom (#25) - 2 minutes for Goalie leave crease

20:00 - Jonas Siegenthaler (#71) - 2 minutes for Roughing

20:00 - Lucas Raymond (#23) - 2 minutes for Roughing

20:00 - Alex DeBrincat (#93) - 2 minutes for Roughing

20:00 - Jesper Bratt (#63) - 2 minutes for Roughing

20:00 - Dylan Larkin (#71) - 2 minutes for Roughing

20:00 - Dylan Larkin (#71) - 10 minutes for Misconduct​

Throughout the contest, the two teams remained feisty, setting the tone for what followed. ​

J.T. Compher pushed Hischier into the boards.

Noesen tried to retaliate, and the game ended with 47 hits being delivered on both sides.

The fierceness didn’t end at the final buzzer. Once the game ended, punches were thrown by both teams as they let off steam. ​

The result was seven penalties issued for roughing [five'], misconduct [one], and goalie leaving the crease [one] after the matchup concluded. ​The penalties had no impact on the final score; however, after the game, the NHL announced that Detroit’s Ben Chiarot was fined $5,000, the maximum under the CBA, for butt-ending New Jersey’s Simon Nemec.​

Despite the postgame drama, the Devils ultimately left the Prudential Center with two points, extending their home regulation win streak to 8-0-1.

