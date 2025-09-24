Contract Negotiations Stall as Luke Hughes Is Replaced

The New Jersey Devils continue to face challenges in contract negotiations with young defenseman Luke Hughes. The 2021 first-round pick has been sidelined through the start of the 2025–26 training camp, and while many hoped a deal would be finalized before the season began, the team has already played two preseason games without him.

A new report from Pierre LeBrun on Tuesday shed light on the situation. On X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:

“Both sides in Luke Hughes' negotiation spoke again Monday night in an effort to find some leeway in talks for the unsigned RFA D. Both sides still need to find more common ground. Still a ways apart. Both sides are focused on a long-term deal, but aren’t there yet on the AAV. The tone remains amicable between both sides. But it continues to be a grind.”

It has been rumored that Hughes is seeking a five-year deal, while the Devils are pushing for either a three-year or an eight-year contract. With no resolution in sight, there is a real possibility the Devils will start the season without their rising defender.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe addressed the media following the Devils’ 6–2 win over the New York Islanders on Monday. While New Jersey dressed most of its regulars, the Islanders iced a prospect-heavy lineup. Keefe noted the obvious gap next to Brett Pesce on defense, a spot normally reserved for Hughes.

In Hughes’ absence, Keefe turned to Ethan Edwards.

“Obviously, that’s [Luke Hughes’] spot, and Luke’s not here,” Keefe said. “So, there’s an opportunity there to both have a young player go into that spot that can benefit from that mentorship. But also, we need it. We need a player. So, we’re giving him an opportunity, as we’ve talked a bunch about.”

Edwards, 23, was drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. After several years at the University of Michigan, he joined the Devils’ AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets, in 2024. He appeared in 10 games last season, recording three assists.

At 5-foot-10 and nearly 200 pounds, Edwards brings strong skating and physical play. Keefe praised his development:

“I mean, he could skate with every player out there. In fact, he might be the best skating defenseman that we have,” Keefe said. “So there’s so much we can do with that. And he’s another guy, we’re just going to play a lot through preseason and keep working with him… I know he’s not the biggest guy, but he’s almost 200 lbs. Like, he’s strong, he’s physically strong. And when you put all that together, you’ve got something to work with there. So I’m excited about him.”

With Hughes’ contract situation dragging on, there’s no clear timeline for a resolution. In the meantime, Edwards is taking advantage of the opportunity to prove himself.