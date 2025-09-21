Contract Talks Begin for Devils Goaltender

The New Jersey Devils welcomed starting goaltender Jacob Markstrom back to the ice yesterday. Markstrom had missed the opening days of camp due to a personal matter, later revealed to be the birth of his second child.

Heading into his second season in New Jersey, Markstrom has made his mindset clear: it’s all about winning. Speaking with the media, he kept his goals simple when asked what it would take for the team to reach the next level.

“Win every game. That’s what it looks like,” Markstrom said. “Score more goals than the other team every game. Stop all the pucks.”

While his focus is on the season ahead, questions about his future remain.

Markstrom was acquired by the Devils on June 19, 2024, from the Calgary Flames in exchange for defenseman Kevin Bahl and a 2025 first-round draft pick. New Jersey took on his existing contract, a six-year, $36 million deal with an annual cap hit of $6 million. Now entering the final year of that contract, extension talks are underway.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald confirmed both sides are interested in a long-term fit.

“Jacob Markstrom is another one that wanted to be here in New Jersey. He chose us. I was able to get a deal done a year and a half ago, and we’re talking right now on extending Jacob,” Fitzgerald said. “We would love nothing but for him and Amanda and their family to be here beyond this year. And he knows our love for him and his love for this area.”

The Devils’ goaltending depth gives them stability that many other teams lack. Markstrom holds the starting job, veteran Jake Allen provides backup support, and Nico Daws is ready to contribute after development time with the AHL’s Utica Comets. Behind them, top prospect Mikhail Yegorov continues to progress, while two additional goaltenders were brought into camp on professional tryout contracts.

Fitzgerald stressed the value of having two experienced NHL goaltenders in Markstrom and Allen:

“When you have two veterans like that, it might be a luxury, but they give us a chance every night. That’s all we ask from our goaltenders—just give us a chance.”

For now, there is no urgency to finalize a new deal for Markstrom. Both the player and the organization have expressed interest in continuing their partnership, but the Devils’ immediate focus remains on the 2025–26 season.