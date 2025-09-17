Could the Hughes Brothers End Up With the Rangers?

It’s no secret that the Hughes brothers want to play together. On several occasions, they’ve spoken about the possibility of one day sharing the same NHL roster. The most likely scenario has long been that Quinn, the eldest, will eventually join Jack and Luke with the New Jersey Devils.

However, a recent report suggests there could be another option.

On a recent episode of Barstool Sports’ Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette, better known as “Biz”, said the Devils aren’t the only team the Hughes family has considered.

“I have heard rumblings that someone in the family wants them to be Rangers, New York Rangers. I, depending on how the next year goes, maybe you could give it two years; I would assume that they just all end up and stay in New Jersey. I think it's inevitable,” Bissonnette said.

Could the brothers realistically unite in New York? Maybe, but not anytime soon.

Jack Hughes is entering the fourth season of his eight-year, $64 million deal with New Jersey, which runs through 2030. Luke, the youngest, is expected to sign a long-term deal soon, though negotiations have reportedly stalled over contract length. Quinn, meanwhile, remains under contract with the Vancouver Canucks through 2027.

Speculation has long centered on Quinn joining his brothers in New Jersey once his deal expires, but Bissonnette hinted the Rangers could be an alternative. He also laid out the contractual landscape for each brother:

“Luke's going to be offered this monstrous entry-level deal. Jack's got probably four to five years left on that eight-year deal. And then my assumption is the Canucks are going to be like, ‘Listen, what do you want to do?’ and they have to want to get a boatload in return because you can't lose him for nothing. And if it were to happen in the second part of this season, if things aren't going well for Vancouver, you get so much more for him because he still has next year on the deal.”

For now, the Devils are focused on building a contender and making a deep playoff run, making it highly unlikely they would part with Jack or Luke. The Rangers may be willing to wait five years for the chance to sign all three, but New Jersey offers Quinn the opportunity to join his siblings much sooner.

The idea of the Hughes brothers skating together at Madison Square Garden is intriguing, but for now, the safer bet remains New Jersey.