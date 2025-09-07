Countdown to Camp: Key Players to Watch for the 2025–26 Devils

The New Jersey Devils’ training camp is just days away.

Rookie camp opens on September 10, with the rest of the roster reporting on September 17. The Devils’ first preseason game comes shortly after, on Sunday, September 21, against the New York Rangers.

With only three days until rookies hit the ice, here’s a look at the players to watch during the 2025–26 Devils training camp.

Few Roster Battles

Unlike past years, there aren’t many roster battles this fall. The Devils’ lineup is largely set heading into the season.

Spotlight on Arseni Gritsyuk

The main player to watch is Arseni Gritsyuk, one of the most anticipated additions to the roster. Drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Gritsyuk has spent the past several seasons in Russia, where he put up strong numbers in the Kontinental Hockey League. Now in New Jersey, he’ll compete for a lineup spot. If his transition to the North American game goes smoothly, he has a strong chance to crack the roster.

Should he earn his place, Gritsyuk would join a forward group already anchored by Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, and Jesper Bratt.

Goaltending Picture

The goaltending situation is also stable. Jacob Markstrom is set to start, with Jake Allen as his backup. The only intrigue lies in the third-string role, which could open up if the Devils move Nico Daws. For now, camp invitees in net aren’t expected to push for NHL ice time.

Defensive Depth

On defense, Jonathan Kovacevic will miss the start of the season due to injury. That spot is likely to be filled by Simon Nemec, who continues to grow into a full-time role.

Storylines to Watch

Even with limited roster battles, there are still plenty of questions to follow:

What improvements have players made over the summer to fuel a deeper playoff run?

Will Luke Hughes sign his new deal before opening night?

If not, how will his absence affect both the defense and his brother Jack Hughes?

Training camp will provide early answers, and it all begins in just three days when the Devils’ rookies take the ice.