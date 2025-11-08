Dawson Mercer Finding His Stride Early This Season

The New Jersey Devils are off to a red-hot 10-4-0 start, led by strong offensive performances across the roster. Jack Hughes has tallied 10 goals and 18 points, while Jesper Bratt has added 10 assists and 15 points. But one player in particular has stood out for his impressive start to the 2025–26 season: Dawson Mercer.

Mercer has opened the year on a tear, recording eight goals and six assists through 14 games. The 24-year-old appears poised for one of his best seasons yet after being selected 18th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Last season, Mercer posted 19 goals and 17 assists for 36 points in 82 games. His career high remains 56 points (27 goals, 29 assists) from the 2022–23 season.

Head Coach Sheldon Keefe believes this season’s success stems from Mercer’s preparation.

“It starts by showing up at training camp on time,” Keefe told Devils media. “That’s helpful — that’s part of it. That’s a coach talking, but yeah, I don’t know what to tell you other than he got here and got a full camp [this season].”

Keefe’s comments refer to last year, when Mercer missed the first day of training camp due to ongoing contract negotiations. This season, he was present from day one and hasn’t missed a session since.

Mercer briefly left the bench during yesterday’s matchup against the Montreal Canadiens but returned later in the game.

Known for his versatility, Mercer has played both wing and center this season, something he’s comfortable with.

“There’s definitely a big difference between [wing and center],” Mercer said. “But for me, I’m used to playing both of them. Whichever position I’m in during the night, I’ll give it my best.”

Keefe credits Mercer’s growth to his full participation and second season under the current coaching system.

“He’s with the guys — second year under me and what we’re trying to accomplish here,” Keefe said. “It’s just different. All that with the contract is in the rearview mirror, and he’s just showing up ready to play hockey, and he’s done a good job.”

The Devils now turn their focus to their next home game, as they prepare to face the Pittsburgh Penguins tomorrow.