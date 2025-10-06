Devils: 3 Bounce-Back Candidates For 2025-26 Season

The New Jersey Devils kick off their 2025-26 regular season against the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 9.

With the Devils' season just about here, let's go over three Devils who are bounce-back candidates for the 2025-26 campaign.

Dougie Hamilton

Dougie Hamilton is a Devils bounce-back candidate to watch this season. The right-shot defenseman is coming off a bit of a down year for his standards, as he recorded nine goals and four points in 64 games. Given his past success, it would not be surprising if we see his offense jump back up this season if he stays healthy.

Dawson Mercer

Dawson Mercer is another bounce-back candidate on the Devils this season. The 23-year-old forward posted 19 goals and 36 points in 82 games with the Metropolitan Division club this past season. Yet, when noting that he had career highs with 27 goals, 29 assists, and 56 points in 2022-23, there is reason to believe that he can get his offense back up this campaign.

Ondrej Palat

Ondrej Palat will also be looking to bounce back this season. The veteran winger had a quiet year offensively in 2024-25, as he posted 15 goals and 28 points in 77 games. Yet, the possibility of him bouncing back should not be ruled out when looking at his previous years.