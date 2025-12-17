Devils Adjust Roster as Nemec Lands on Injured Reserve

The New Jersey Devils announced Tuesday morning that defenseman Simon Nemec has been placed on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, the team recalled forward Nathan Legare from the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Nemec, the Devils’ second overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, has appeared in 31 games this season. The defenseman was ruled out with a lower-body injury after getting off to a career-best start to the season. Nemec recorded 18 points in those 31 games, including seven goals and 11 assists.

Following Nemec’s placement on injured reserve, the Devils recalled Legare, who is no stranger to the organization. The 24-year-old appeared in three games with the Devils last season and has already suited up once this year.

Legare has spent the majority of this season with Utica, where he has played 21 games and registered five points. The six-foot forward now rejoins the Devils as they navigate injuries throughout the lineup.

Speaking with the media and NJD.tv, Legare discussed the role he hopes to fill during his time with the club.

“I want to be a power forward that can play reliably defensively and play physical,” Legare said. “That’s part of my game. I love it. I know that if I want to stick in the NHL, I have to play like that every game.”

Legare is not the only player receiving a call-up. Due to injuries, both Xavier Parent and Angus Crookshank were also recalled to the NHL roster. With Nemec sidelined, the Devils will need to adjust quickly as their newest additions step into the lineup.

