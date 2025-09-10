Devils Announce 2025 Prospects Challenge Roster

On Wednesday morning, the New Jersey Devils announced their roster for the 2025 Prospects Challenge at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, New York.

Forwards: Tag Bertuzzi, Alexander Campbell, Brian Carrabes Cole Davis, Josh Filmon, Caleb Hadland, Lenni Hameenaho, Shane Lachance, Nathan Lecompte, Jack Malone, Matras Melovsky, David Rozsival, Cam Squires, Dylan Wendt

Defensemen: Mikael Diotte, Seamus Casey, Jimmy Dowd Jr, Ethan Edwards, Jeremy Hanzel, Luke Reid, Jackson van de Leest.

Goaltenders: Tyler Brennan, Trenton Bennett, Jakub Malek

Per the press release, Seamus Casey, Ethan Edwards and Shane Lachance have been named the team's three alternate captains for the Challenge.

New Jersey joins the Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets. Each team will play in three games from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15.

The Devils' schedule is as follows: Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, Devils at Blue Jackets at 7:00 p.m., Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, Devils at Sabres at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, Bruins at Devils at 12:00 p.m.

The games will be available for streaming on NewJerseyDevils.com and mobile app with Matt Loughlin and Sam Kasan on the call of the game.

Utica Comets head coach Ryan Parent and his staff will be behind the bench for the Devils.

