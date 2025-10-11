Devils Announce Lineup For Matchup vs. Lightning

The New Jersey Devils are back on the ice to face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 11. After a tough 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on opening night, the Devils will be looking to bounce back against the Lightning and pick up a victory.
With the Devils set to go up against the Lightning, the Metropolitan Division club has confirmed its lineup for the matchup.
Here is the Devils' lineup for their contest against the Lightning.
First Line: Ondrej Palat, Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt
Second Line: Timo Meier, Nico Hischier, Dawson Mercer
Arseny Gritsyuk, Cody Glass, Connor Brown
Paul Cotter, Luke Glendening, Zack MacEwen
First Pairing: Luke Hughes & Brett Pesce
Second Pairing: Joonas Siegenthaler & Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon & Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom & Jake Allen