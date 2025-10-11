    • Powered by Roundtable

    Devils Announce Lineup For Matchup vs. Lightning

    Michael DeRosa
    Oct 11, 2025, 23:01
    Updated at: Oct 11, 2025, 23:01

    The New Jersey Devils are back on the ice to face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 11. After a tough 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on opening night, the Devils will be looking to bounce back against the Lightning and pick up a victory.

    With the Devils set to go up against the Lightning, the Metropolitan Division club has confirmed its lineup for the matchup.

    Here is the Devils' lineup for their contest against the Lightning. 

    Devils' Forward Lines 

    First Line: Ondrej Palat, Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt 

    Second Line: Timo Meier, Nico Hischier, Dawson Mercer 

    Arseny Gritsyuk, Cody Glass, Connor Brown 

    Paul Cotter, Luke Glendening, Zack MacEwen 

    Devils' Defense Pairings 

    First Pairing: Luke Hughes & Brett Pesce 

    Second Pairing: Joonas Siegenthaler & Dougie Hamilton 

    Brenden Dillon & Simon Nemec 

    Devils' Goaltenders 

    Jacob Markstrom & Jake Allen 