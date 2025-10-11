Devils Announce Lineup For Matchup vs. Lightning

The New Jersey Devils are back on the ice to face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 11. After a tough 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on opening night, the Devils will be looking to bounce back against the Lightning and pick up a victory.

With the Devils set to go up against the Lightning, the Metropolitan Division club has confirmed its lineup for the matchup.

Here is the Devils' lineup for their contest against the Lightning.

Devils' Forward Lines

First Line: Ondrej Palat, Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt

Second Line: Timo Meier, Nico Hischier, Dawson Mercer

Arseny Gritsyuk, Cody Glass, Connor Brown

Paul Cotter, Luke Glendening, Zack MacEwen

Devils' Defense Pairings

First Pairing: Luke Hughes & Brett Pesce

Second Pairing: Joonas Siegenthaler & Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon & Simon Nemec

Devils' Goaltenders

Jacob Markstrom & Jake Allen