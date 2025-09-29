Devils Announce Time Change for Final Preseason Game vs. Flyers

The New Jersey Devils have two preseason games remaining before the start of the regular season. They will face the New York Rangers on Thursday, October 2, followed by the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, October 4.

Today, the team announced a schedule change for the Flyers matchup. Initially set for 3:00 p.m., puck drop has been moved up to 12:30 p.m. at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Official announcement: Game time for the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers preseason game scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 4 at Xfinity Mobile Arena has been changed to 12:30 p.m. ET. The original time was 3 p.m. It will be the Devils’ final preseason game.

The adjustment is likely due to other events in the area that day, most notably the Philadelphia Phillies’ opening game of the National League Division Series. While the Phillies’ game time has not yet been announced, the conflict is believed to have prompted the change.

The Devils have already played five preseason contests. Their exhibition schedule opened on September 21 with a 5–3 loss to the New York Rangers. They rebounded with back-to-back wins against the New York Islanders, 6–2 on September 23 and 4–2 on September 26.

Most recently, the Devils dropped both games of a split-squad set on September 28. In New Jersey, they fell 3–2 in a shootout to the Washington Capitals, while the Ottawa group was shut out 2–0 by the Senators.

As the preseason winds down, the Devils are beginning to trim their roster. The team announced several cuts today, reducing the group to 44 players. With only a few roster spots left, competition among younger players has intensified.

The final two games will play a crucial role in determining the opening night lineup. Fans will get their last preseason look at the Devils on Saturday in Philadelphia, with puck drop set for 12:30 p.m. ET.